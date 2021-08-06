Hudson’s next senior class takes its turn: 2021 football camp tour
HUDSON, Ohio — Hit hard by graduation, the cupboard is not bare in Hudson. All-Northeast Inland District Offensive Player of the Year Jacob Paltani is gone, meaning Hudson will have a new quarterback. Fellow All-Ohio first-teamer Kevin Toth is now at Rutgers, leaving a big vacancy on the offensive line. All-Ohio kicker Jake Vidmar also is graduated, along with running back Drew Lightner and linebacker Johnathan Heisa.www.cleveland.com
