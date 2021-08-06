MyMorning: Aug. 6, 20219

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Heinz Field Kickoff and Rib Fest will be returning to Pittsburgh next month.
The event will begin on Thursday, September 2 and will run through Monday, September 6.
It’s back! Mark your calendars September 2-6 for the return of Rib Fest!
Ribs, concerts, food, and fun events will be available for people of all ages.
Admission to the festival grounds is free.
Food and beverage will be available for purchase.
