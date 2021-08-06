Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Goodyear Tire's stock surges after swinging to profit that doubled up expectations

By Tomi Kilgore
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. surged 2.5% in premarket trading Friday, after the tire maker reported a second-quarter profit that was double what was expected, with revenue from all geographic regions topping forecasts, as the negative effect on demand from the COVID-19 pandemic "moderated significantly." The company swung to net income of $67 million, or 27 cents a share, from a loss of $696 million, or $2.97 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to 32 cents, above the FactSet consensus of 16 cents. Sales jumped 85.6% to $3.98 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $3.74 billion. Americas sales rose 98.9% to $2.26 billion, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) sales grew 82.0% to $1.23 billion and Asia Pacific sales increased 47.6% to $493 million. Goodyear's stock has tumbled 21.9% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 5.4%.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Goodyear Tire#Factset#Americas#Emea#Asia Pacific
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
StocksMoney Morning

Expect Fast Doubles on These Two Penny Stocks

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) investors went through almost two and a half years of thrills, chills, and spills before AMZN rose from $1,000 to regularly trade above $2,000. I don't, and neither do you - not when there are hundreds and hundreds of small stocks out there, trading anywhere from a couple of cents to a few dollars that have the potential to double in days, or even hours.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why WW International Stock Plummeted Today

Shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW) plunged on Wednesday after the wellness company's second-quarter financial results disappointed investors. As of 2:45 p.m. EDT, WW's stock price was down more than 25%. So what. The company formerly known as Weight Watchers saw its revenue fall 10.2% year over year (on a constant...
Businesskitco.com

Canada Goose maintains sales forecast after upbeat quarter, shares fall

(Reuters) -Luxury parka maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc left its full-year revenue forecast unchanged after comfortably beating quarterly estimates on Wednesday, at a time when rising COVID-19 cases in key markets threaten to derail a nascent recovery. U.S.-listed shares of the company fell 6% in premarket trading, as the conservative...
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why HyreCar Stock Is Plunging 46% Today

More and more drivers are renting cars on HyreCar's platform. HyreCar's costs, though, remain high, but management has big growth plans. Investors may want to keep an eye on the stock given its growth potential. What happened. Shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) are falling off a cliff this morning and...
RetailPosted by
Reuters

Australian retailer Myer expects to swing to annual profit

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Australian high-street retailer Myer Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it expected an annual profit for fiscal 2021, compared with a loss last year, despite store closures and headwinds due to the pandemic. The company forecast net profit after tax between A$47 million and A$50 million ($34.65...
Financial ReportsNew Haven Register

Canadian Solar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) _ Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $11.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Ontario, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 18 cents. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Deutsche Telekom Lifts FY21 Earnings View As Q2 Profit Surges; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Shares of Deutsche Telekom were gaining around 3 percent in German trading after the telecom major reported Thursday significantly higher second-quarter profit, despite weak revenues. The company also raised its fiscal 2021 earnings view. For the full year 2021, the company now expects adjusted EBITDA after leases of...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Dillard's Swings To Profit In Q2 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Luxury department store chain Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) reported Thursday a second-quarter net income of $185.7 million or $8.81 per share, compared to a net loss of $8.6 million or $0.37 per share in the prior-year quarter. Net sales for the quarter surged 72% to $1.57 billion from $919.0...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

PharmaCyte Biotech's stock loses more than half its value ahead of Nasdaq debut

The shares of PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. plummeted 55.9% in premarket trading Tuesday, ahead of their debut on the Nasdaq exchange on Tuesday, after the biotechnology company announced the terms and pricing of a relatively large public equity offering. The California-based company, which focuses on developing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes using its live-cell encapsulation technology, expects its stock to start trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "PMCB" on Tuesday, after previously trading over the counter. The company also announced details of a previously announced planned equity offering, saying it raised $15 million from the offering of 3.53 million shares of common stock and warrants to buy up to 3.53 million shares of common stock. The stock and warrants to buy a stock was priced at a combined price of $4.25. The stock's reference price prior to its first trade on the Nasdaq is $7.00, and the company's market capitalization was $11.14 million, according to FactSet. The stock has already slumped 68.2% over the past three months through Monday, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF has rallied 19.9%, the Nasdaq Composite has advanced 10.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 5.8%.
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 edge higher to hit intraday records

Stocks edged higher Tuesday morning, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 hitting all-time intraday highs. The Dow was up around 157 points, or 0.4%, near 35,258, while the S&P 500 gained 0.3% to trade near 4,444. The Nasdaq Composite was fractionally lower near 14,857.
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

RealReal shares plunge 17% but analysts remain optimistic on apparel recovery

RealReal Inc. stock plunged 17.5% in Tuesday trading after the luxury resale e-commerce site reported second-quarter earnings that missed expectations. Net losses totaled $70.7 million, or 78 cents per share, after a loss of $43.0 million, or 49 cents per share, last year. Adjusted losses of 50 cents per share were deeper than the 48-cent-per-share loss FactSet forecast. Revenue of $104.9 million was up from $57.3 million last year but also missed the FactSet consensus for $108.3 million. Gross merchandise volume increased 91% year-over-year to $350 million. Despite the misses and stock retreat, at least two analyst groups maintained...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Hill-Rom stock falls after BofA downgrade, extending pullback following longest win streak in 20 years

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. slumped 2.1% in afternoon trading Tuesday, putting them on track for a fifth straight decline, after BofA Securities analyst Bob Hopkins downgraded the medical technology company to neutral from buy, citing concerns over valuation after the recent run up. Before the stock's current loss streak, in which it has shed 8.3%, the stock had shot up 21.1% amid a 13-day win streak to the Aug. 3 record close of $138.73, the longest stretch of gains since the 14-day run that ended Feb. 13, 2001. That rally was helped on by reports that Baxter International Inc. was in talks to buy the company, with The Wall Street Journal reporting that Hill-Rom had already rejected a $144-per-share bid. Hopkins reiterated his $130 stock price target, which values Hill-Rom on a standalone basis, and is just 2.2% above current levels. Hill-Rom's stock has rallied 29.9% year to date, while Baxter shares have lost 7.8% and the S&P 500 has gained 18.2%.
StocksCNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Casper, Sysco, 3D Systems and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. 3D Systems — The 3-D printing company's stock surged about 40% after it reported second-quarter earnings of 12 cents per share, beating the 5 cents a share consensus estimate, 3D said it had made it out of the company's most challenging 12 months ever. Its reported revenue beat estimates as well.
Marketskelo.com

Lenovo Q1 profit more than doubles, beats expectations

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China’s Lenovo Group Ltd, the world’s biggest maker of personal computers, on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected jump in first-quarter profit as COVID-19 curbs continued to spur work-from-home demand. Profit for the quarter ended June 30 rose 119% to $466 million, versus $213 million in the same quarter last...
EconomyPosted by
MarketWatch

Lightning eMotors stock soars after $850 million EV deal with Berkshire Hathaway's Forest River

Shares of Lightning eMotors Inc. soared 46.3% to pace all premarket gainers Tuesday, after the commercial electric vehicles company announced a a partnership agreement valued at up to $850 million with Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s Forest River Inc. for the deployment of 7,500 zero-emission shuttle buses. Under terms of the agreement, Lightning eMotors will provide fully electric powertrains, charging products and services for Forest River over the next four and a half years. The powertrains will be made at Lightning eMotors' Colorado facility and shipped to Forest River's factory in Indiana for final assembly of Class 4 and Class...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq rise tepidly to start Tuesday action as investors await Senate vote on infrastructure

U.S. stocks edged higher Tuesday morning, as investors watched the global spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and searched for fresh catalysts to keep pushing equities higher. Investors were also awaiting the passage of a infrastructure package by the Senate later in the session. Energy prices , meanwhile, were rebounding from a sharp rout. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% at 35,129, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.1% at 4,436, and the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.2% at 14,888. Meanwhile, the Senate was set to pass a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure...
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Gold futures add to recent steep losses Tuesday as dollar and yields climb

Gold futures turn lower Tuesday morning, extending declines a day after putting in the lowest settlement since March on Monday, following a plunge of more than 5% intraday in early Asian trading hours. December gold was trading $4.60, or 0.3%, lower at $1,721.80 an ounce, a day after bullion skidded 2.1% for the lowest settlement since March 31. Trading for gold comes as the 10-year Treasury note yield rises to 1.34%, up from 1.316% on Monday and as the dollar strengthens. The buck was rising 0.2% at 93.10, as guaged by the ICE U.S. Dollar Index , a measure of the currency against a half-dozen rivals. A stronger dollar can make assets priced in the currency more expensive to overseas buyers, while rising yields can undercut demand for nonyielding precious metals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy