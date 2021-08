Our final PODcast episode before the Detroit Lions play football games for the rest of the year is here, and it feels great to think about all the pads colliding not far from the future. The team has their work cut out for them to slice down the roster from 90 players to 53 by the start of September. With that in mind, we’re turning our attention to the hottest positions and groups to examine where the toughest, fiercest fights could be.