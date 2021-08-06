Cancel
Idaho State

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Idaho

jfergusonphotos // Shutterstock

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Idaho

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Idaho with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

Lowjumpingfrog // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Teton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 3.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 100
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.0%
Bathlander // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Jefferson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 7.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 740
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.6%
Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

#42. Ada County

- Child food insecurity rate: 8.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 9,570
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%
Jcarr29 // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Bonneville County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,620
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%
Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Valley County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 190
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.3%

Dschwen // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Caribou County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 220
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vtwwn_0bJiau1H00
Apstrinka // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Latah County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 810
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IrK6K_0bJiau1H00
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Franklin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 490
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42b0ka_0bJiau1H00
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Oneida County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 150
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49s734_0bJiau1H00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Fremont County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 390
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6%

KRRK // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Bingham County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,610
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PQw2P_0bJiau1H00
Kristen Taylor // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Clark County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 30
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 99.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 1.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WGPdI_0bJiau1H00
wilson44691 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Cassia County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 870
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RozSz_0bJiau1H00
Tamanoeconomico // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Canyon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 7,230
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOZ22_0bJiau1H00
Greg L. Wright // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Blaine County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 590
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Power County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 280
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GUfLj_0bJiau1H00
Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Twin Falls County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,880
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K7sVg_0bJiau1H00
NPS photo // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Gooding County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 520
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gb2GL_0bJiau1H00
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Madison County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,330
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Du6NJ_0bJiau1H00
PdxCobra // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Boise County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1%

Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Minidoka County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 750
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12TNNH_0bJiau1H00
Tom Young // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Lincoln County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 200
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13BBiX_0bJiau1H00
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Payette County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 800
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q67jB_0bJiau1H00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Elmore County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 890
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OK1nz_0bJiau1H00
Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Nez Perce County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,140
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%

Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#19. Bannock County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,070
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=187j3q_0bJiau1H00
Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Kootenai County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,940
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aYcXt_0bJiau1H00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Jerome County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,000
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jxlWz_0bJiau1H00
Squelle // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Butte County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 80
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46qKv5_0bJiau1H00
United States Department of Agriculture // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Owyhee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 460
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Bear Lake County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 240
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oKxG3_0bJiau1H00
Cornellrockey04 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Camas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 40
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 53.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 47.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vbr3t_0bJiau1H00
L'Aquatique // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Bonner County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,380
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kcGXo_0bJiau1H00
John Stanton // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Lemhi County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 240
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fQ1WZ_0bJiau1H00
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Washington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 380
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%

Forest Service Northern Region from Missoula, MT, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Idaho County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 540
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GvlRW_0bJiau1H00
John D // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Gem County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 690
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O3LG1_0bJiau1H00
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Clearwater County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 250
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ALvz4_0bJiau1H00
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Adams County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yUNb4_0bJiau1H00
Federal Highway Administration // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Boundary County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 530
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%

rustejunk // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Lewis County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 170
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13le7w_0bJiau1H00
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Benewah County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 430
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ge9N_0bJiau1H00
tinosa // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Custer County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 140
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%
jfergusonphotos // Shutterstock

#1. Shoshone County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 640
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7%

