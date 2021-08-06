jfergusonphotos // Shutterstock

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Idaho

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Idaho with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

You may also like: Counties with the most veterans in Idaho

Lowjumpingfrog // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Teton County

Bathlander // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Jefferson County

Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

#42. Ada County

Jcarr29 // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Bonneville County

Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Valley County

- Child food insecurity rate: 3.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 100- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 5.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 7.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 740- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 8.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 9,570- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 10.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,620- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 10.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 190- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.3%

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in Idaho

Dschwen // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Caribou County

Apstrinka // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Latah County

Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Franklin County

Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Oneida County

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Fremont County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 220- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 11.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 810- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 11.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 490- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 11.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 150- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 11.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 390- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6%

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Idaho, according to Tripadvisor

KRRK // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Bingham County

Kristen Taylor // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Clark County

wilson44691 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Cassia County

Tamanoeconomico // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Canyon County

Greg L. Wright // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Blaine County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,610- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 11.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 30- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 99.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 1.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 11.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 870- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 11.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 7,230- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 11.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 590- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%

You may also like: Recipes from Idaho

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Power County

Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Twin Falls County

NPS photo // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Gooding County

Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Madison County

PdxCobra // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Boise County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 280- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 12.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,880- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 12.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 520- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 12.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,330- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 12.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 160- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1%

You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Idaho

Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Minidoka County

Tom Young // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Lincoln County

Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Payette County

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Elmore County

Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Nez Perce County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 750- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 12.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 200- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 800- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 890- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,140- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Idaho

Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#19. Bannock County

Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Kootenai County

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Jerome County

Squelle // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Butte County

United States Department of Agriculture // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Owyhee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,070- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,940- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,000- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 80- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 460- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

You may also like: Lowest-earning counties in Idaho

Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Bear Lake County

Cornellrockey04 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Camas County

L'Aquatique // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Bonner County

John Stanton // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Lemhi County

Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Washington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 240- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 40- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 53.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 47.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,380- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 240- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 380- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Idaho, according to Tripadvisor

Forest Service Northern Region from Missoula, MT, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Idaho County

John D // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Gem County

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Clearwater County

Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Adams County

Federal Highway Administration // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Boundary County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 540- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 690- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 250- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 130- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 530- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Idaho

rustejunk // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Lewis County

Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Benewah County

tinosa // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Custer County

jfergusonphotos // Shutterstock

#1. Shoshone County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 170- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 430- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 140- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 640- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7%