railfan 44 // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Kansas

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Kansas with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Clark County

shannonpatric17 // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Ottawa County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Wallace County

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Norton County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Hodgeman County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 90- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 230- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 70- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 180- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 70- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 51.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 49.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Republic County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Sherman County

Lefibreguy // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Sumner County

Ron Roberson // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Reno County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Mitchell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 170- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 250- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,020- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,550- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 250- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Graham County

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Sedgwick County

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Phillips County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Kearny County

Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Stevens County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 90- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 24,270- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 220- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 210- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 310- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Rice County

The All-Nite Images // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Dickinson County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Barton County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Smith County

Jon Barker // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Jackson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 410- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 840- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,170- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 130- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 630- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

CGP Grey // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Russell County

Spacini // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Brown County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Lane County

Jmorgan1959 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Osborne County

Halisdarkstone // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Harper County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 280- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 470- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 70- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 150- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 51.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 49.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 270- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Doniphan County

Braniffair // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Greenwood County

Shamera // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Coffey County

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Cowley County

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Anderson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 290- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 260- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 360- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 54.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 46.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,690- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 410- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Stanton County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Barber County

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Osage County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Atchison County

AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Cherokee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 130- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 230- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 770- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 800- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,020- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%

Pittsburgstealer // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Crawford County

Art davis // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Wilson County

SharonPapierdreams // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Geary County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Decatur County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Jewell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,820- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 450- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,280- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 120- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 50.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 50.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 120- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%

Gordon Huggins // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Allen County

Safire1k // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Wyandotte County

Michael Adams // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Elk County

g Todd Comer // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Linn County

Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Bourbon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 630- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 10,300- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 120- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 500- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 880- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%

Alishasmith1005 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Montgomery County

25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Woodson County

usacetulsa // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Labette County

Michael Adams // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Chautauqua County

railfan 44 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Neosho County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,860- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 170- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,160- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 180- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,030- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

