Louisiana State

Parishes with the highest rate of food insecure children in Louisiana

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11xoAT_0bJiapbe00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

Parishes with the highest rate of food insecure children in Louisiana

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of parishes in Louisiana with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Parishes are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FFakc_0bJiapbe00
Chris Litherland // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Vermilion Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1At5EQ_0bJiapbe00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Allen Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,170
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ontyK_0bJiapbe00
Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Sabine Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,190
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.2%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kb6F3_0bJiapbe00
Patrick Feller//Flickr

#47. Calcasieu Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 10,530
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Jefferson Davis Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,670
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zp5q5_0bJiapbe00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#45. East Feliciana Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 760
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%
Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Terrebonne Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9%
Dominic Miserendino // Wikimedia Commons

#43. East Baton Rouge Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 22,460
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Grant Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,030
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8%
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#41. St. John the Baptist Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,410
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oLNtK_0bJiapbe00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#40. St. Martin Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,960
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%
Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#39. St. Bernard Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,830
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.3%
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Vernon Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,850
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7%
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#37. St. Mary Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,860
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Winn Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 690
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LUWrx_0bJiapbe00
Robinaire // Wikimedia

#35. Rapides Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 7,660
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.0%
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#34. St. James Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,150
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#33. St. Helena Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 540
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Catahoula Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 530
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.0%
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Union Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,240
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=424Okq_0bJiapbe00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Caldwell Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 590
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LgzmN_0bJiapbe00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Assumption Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,270
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6%
Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#28. De Soto Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,720
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.7%
Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Iberia Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,830
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.3%
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Iberville Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,800
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SbS7P_0bJiapbe00
David Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Acadia Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,250
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.2%
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Tangipahoa Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 8,470
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.7%
Canva

#23. Orleans Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 20,540
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.8%
Canva

#22. Ouachita Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 10,270
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%
UpAheadDesign // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Lincoln Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cMsYA_0bJiapbe00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Avoyelles Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,580
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.4%
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Red River Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 570
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#18. St. Landry Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,080
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8%
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Caddo Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 16,030
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.2%
Tjean314 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Pointe Coupee Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EAe0j_0bJiapbe00
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Concordia Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.5%
Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Washington Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,100
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.8%
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Jackson Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 950
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#12. West Carroll Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 710
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.3%
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Natchitoches Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,610
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLlw5_0bJiapbe00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Bienville Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 30.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 920
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.0%
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Morehouse Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 30.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,880
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.0%
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Webster Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 30.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,670
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.2%
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Evangeline Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 30.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.5%
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Richland Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,500
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hbp60_0bJiapbe00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Franklin Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,640
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.9%
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Claiborne Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 32.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 930
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.7%
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Tensas Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 36.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 390
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.9%
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Madison Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 36.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 980
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.8%
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#1. East Carroll Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 43.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 560
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 24.7%

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
