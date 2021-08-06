Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

Parishes with the highest rate of food insecure children in Louisiana

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of parishes in Louisiana with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Parishes are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

Chris Litherland // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Vermilion Parish

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Allen Parish

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Sabine Parish

Patrick Feller//Flickr

#47. Calcasieu Parish

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Jefferson Davis Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,130- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,170- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,190- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 10,530- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,670- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.0%

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#45. East Feliciana Parish

Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Terrebonne Parish

Dominic Miserendino // Wikimedia Commons

#43. East Baton Rouge Parish

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Grant Parish

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#41. St. John the Baptist Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 760- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 6,260- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 22,460- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,030- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,410- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#40. St. Martin Parish

Infrogmation of New Orleans // Wikimedia Commons

#39. St. Bernard Parish

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Vernon Parish

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#37. St. Mary Parish

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Winn Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,960- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,830- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,850- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,860- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 690- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3%

Robinaire // Wikimedia

#35. Rapides Parish

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#34. St. James Parish

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#33. St. Helena Parish

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Catahoula Parish

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Union Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 7,660- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,150- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 540- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 530- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,240- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Caldwell Parish

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Assumption Parish

Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#28. De Soto Parish

Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Iberia Parish

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Iberville Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 590- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,270- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,720- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,830- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 26.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,800- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.6%

David Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Acadia Parish

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Tangipahoa Parish

Canva

#23. Orleans Parish

Canva

#22. Ouachita Parish

UpAheadDesign // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Lincoln Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,250- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 26.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 8,470- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 26.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 20,540- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 26.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 10,270- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 26.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,550- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.9%

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Avoyelles Parish

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Red River Parish

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#18. St. Landry Parish

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Caddo Parish

Tjean314 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Pointe Coupee Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,580- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 27.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 570- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 27.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 6,080- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 27.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 16,030- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 27.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,340- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3%

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Concordia Parish

Z28scrambler // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Washington Parish

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Jackson Parish

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#12. West Carroll Parish

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Natchitoches Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,290- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 27.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,100- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 27.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 950- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 28.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 710- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 28.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,610- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.7%

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Bienville Parish

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Morehouse Parish

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Webster Parish

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Evangeline Parish

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Richland Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 30.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 920- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 30.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,880- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 30.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,670- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 30.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,550- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 31.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,500- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.1%

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Franklin Parish

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Claiborne Parish

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Tensas Parish

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Madison Parish

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#1. East Carroll Parish

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,640- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 32.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 930- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 36.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 390- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 36.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 980- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 43.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 560- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 24.7%

