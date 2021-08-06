Cancel
Iowa State

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Iowa

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m8gBm_0bJiaoy900
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Iowa

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Iowa with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h0RNm_0bJiaoy900
Skinzfan23 // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Pottawattamie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,830
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.2%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O1oMj_0bJiaoy900
Pettingills // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Pocahontas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 190
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=192lFo_0bJiaoy900
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Franklin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.1%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pRwcr_0bJiaoy900
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Allamakee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 410
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.4%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QRND7_0bJiaoy900
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Fremont County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 200
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sSdxJ_0bJiaoy900
Chuckmor // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Winnebago County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 300
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nb62E_0bJiaoy900
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Butler County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 450
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n7VqQ_0bJiaoy900
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Cherokee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 320
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42tyb5_0bJiaoy900
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#42. Woodbury County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,570
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oU84t_0bJiaoy900
Mclarenj // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Ringgold County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 99.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 1.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cgp7K_0bJiaoy900
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Hardin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 480
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19rwzL_0bJiaoy900
Daniel Hartwig // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Marshall County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,360
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gKb5H_0bJiaoy900
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Adams County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 100
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fWns8_0bJiaoy900
Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Tama County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 560
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tc4q3_0bJiaoy900
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Calhoun County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 280
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AexnS_0bJiaoy900
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Keokuk County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 320
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XSKaL_0bJiaoy900
formulanone // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Scott County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,620
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CpFdm_0bJiaoy900
C. A. Tucker // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Adair County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 210
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KGhTN_0bJiaoy900
Phinn // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Emmet County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 270
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jEdis_0bJiaoy900
Alejandro Pulido // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Kossuth County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 460
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1doRid_0bJiaoy900
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Worth County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 220
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46hNxC_0bJiaoy900
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Page County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 430
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M9Nao_0bJiaoy900
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Wright County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 430
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zjWxz_0bJiaoy900
Jsayre64 // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Clayton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 540
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y0pqH_0bJiaoy900
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Lucas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4faZvp_0bJiaoy900
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Cass County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 420
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QGi3S_0bJiaoy900
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Monona County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vknng_0bJiaoy900
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Clarke County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fVPJ5_0bJiaoy900
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Mahaska County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 780
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AYMsS_0bJiaoy900
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Humboldt County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 330
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rMGSt_0bJiaoy900
Judd Furlong // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Montgomery County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TqZnQ_0bJiaoy900
Coasterlover1994 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Osceola County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 210
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vydZw_0bJiaoy900
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Henry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 640
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10eKwE_0bJiaoy900
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Jackson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 640
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2asGgL_0bJiaoy900
Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Webster County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,170
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10PXMY_0bJiaoy900
Richc80 // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Clinton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,610
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K6CIL_0bJiaoy900
Gvetterick // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Union County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 420
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TQBOq_0bJiaoy900
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Clay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 560
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ueXSn_0bJiaoy900
Woodard // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Fayette County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 640
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3boVLp_0bJiaoy900
David Wilson // Wikimedia

#11. Black Hawk County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,430
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h3td8_0bJiaoy900
Joe Elliott // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Crawford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 660
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uLZ04_0bJiaoy900
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Audubon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 180
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZIxtq_0bJiaoy900
Sector001 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Van Buren County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cvmNC_0bJiaoy900
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Decatur County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 280
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4On28i_0bJiaoy900
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Wapello County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RyYFo_0bJiaoy900
Robert Thall // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Lee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qPM9F_0bJiaoy900
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Floyd County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 660
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45LrmB_0bJiaoy900
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Wayne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cdoVw_0bJiaoy900
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Des Moines County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,740
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Appanoose County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%

