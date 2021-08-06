Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Iowa

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Iowa with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

#50. Pottawattamie County

#49. Pocahontas County

#48. Franklin County

#47. Allamakee County

#46. Fremont County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,830- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 190- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 310- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 410- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 200- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%

#45. Winnebago County

#44. Butler County

#43. Cherokee County

#42. Woodbury County

#41. Ringgold County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 300- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 450- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 320- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,570- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 160- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 99.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 1.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.5%

#40. Hardin County

#39. Marshall County

#38. Adams County

#37. Tama County

#36. Calhoun County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 480- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,360- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 100- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 560- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 280- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%

#35. Keokuk County

#34. Scott County

#33. Adair County

#32. Emmet County

#31. Kossuth County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 320- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 5,620- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 210- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 270- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 460- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%

#30. Worth County

#29. Page County

#28. Wright County

#27. Clayton County

#26. Lucas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 220- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 430- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 430- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 540- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 290- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%

#25. Cass County

#24. Monona County

#23. Clarke County

#22. Mahaska County

#21. Humboldt County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 420- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 260- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 340- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 780- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 330- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%

#20. Montgomery County

#19. Osceola County

#18. Henry County

#17. Jackson County

#16. Webster County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 340- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 210- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 640- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 640- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,170- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%

#15. Clinton County

#14. Union County

#13. Clay County

#12. Fayette County

#11. Black Hawk County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,610- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 420- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 560- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 640- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,430- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%

#10. Crawford County

#9. Audubon County

#8. Van Buren County

#7. Decatur County

#6. Wapello County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 660- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 180- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 260- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 280- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,310- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

#5. Lee County

#4. Floyd County

#3. Wayne County

#2. Des Moines County

#1. Appanoose County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,340- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 660- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 310- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,740- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 550- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%

