Maryland State

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Maryland

By Stacker
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27M97i_0bJialJy00
jerryinocmd // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Maryland

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Maryland with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09AAWm_0bJialJy00
Zrmachuga // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Howard County

- Child food insecurity rate: 8.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,560
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 54.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 46.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.7%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iw6pc_0bJialJy00
TownCreative // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Montgomery County

- Child food insecurity rate: 9.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 23,070
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07IRFE_0bJialJy00
Preservation Maryland // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Calvert County

- Child food insecurity rate: 9.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,070
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I1kT2_0bJialJy00
Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Carroll County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,650
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 50.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 50.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r5iyt_0bJialJy00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ, M.D. // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Queen Anne's County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,110
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 53.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 47.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R7eBB_0bJialJy00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Frederick County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gA82R_0bJialJy00
Charlie Stinchcomb // Flickr

#18. Anne Arundel County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 13,950
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Te9Et_0bJialJy00
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Harford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,980
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AxToG_0bJialJy00
Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#16. St. Mary's County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,600
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fhE9S_0bJialJy00
Pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Charles County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,060
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 44.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 56.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 6.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ahET7_0bJialJy00
Shopkins91 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Talbot County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 980
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iezzI_0bJialJy00
MamaGeek // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Prince George's County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 29,360
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tj5FP_0bJialJy00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ, M.D. // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Baltimore County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 26,320
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Ouqv_0bJialJy00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Cecil County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,580
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37dobS_0bJialJy00
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Garrett County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 910
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZQN8R_0bJialJy00
Delta1989 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Kent County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 530
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MKKUs_0bJialJy00
Vpuliva // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Washington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,830
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mieo0_0bJialJy00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Caroline County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,430
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GxqBK_0bJialJy00
Eric Fischer // Wikicommons

#6. Wicomico County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,380
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QTz5i_0bJialJy00
Linda Roy Walls // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Worcester County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,770
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ucyHX_0bJialJy00
Eli Pousson // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Dorchester County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,540
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09qRNw_0bJialJy00
Acroterion // Wikicommons

#3. Allegany County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,850
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0bJialJy00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#2. Baltimore city

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 33,160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.8%
jerryinocmd // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Somerset County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,220
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1%

