Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Kentucky

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24TVpf_0bJiajYW00
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Kentucky

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Kentucky with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bHN6G_0bJiajYW00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Christian County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,090
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.2%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JRyJF_0bJiajYW00
Turover // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Greenup County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,630
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xb4lB_0bJiajYW00
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Laurel County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,000
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.2%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qOEtP_0bJiajYW00
Joel Bradshaw // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Ohio County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GL9r9_0bJiajYW00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Casey County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 780
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7%

You may also like: Most valuable crops grown in Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aFJCa_0bJiajYW00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Powell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 650
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UWF4o_0bJiajYW00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Martin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 510
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S2eYP_0bJiajYW00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Monroe County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 530
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47jyqs_0bJiajYW00
Bedford // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Webster County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 670
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YlR09_0bJiajYW00
Wdzinc // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Marion County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,030
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Kentucky, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UmTp5_0bJiajYW00
No machine-readable author provided. Blinutne assumed (based on copyright claims). // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Whitley County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,000
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KO8UJ_0bJiajYW00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Lyon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M3fdW_0bJiajYW00
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Boyd County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,280
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f4jJV_0bJiajYW00
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Bath County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 730
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 97.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 3.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hkhcn_0bJiajYW00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Metcalfe County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 530
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.6%

You may also like: Lowest-earning counties in Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48klSg_0bJiajYW00
Smceuen // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Carroll County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 630
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ia8Bg_0bJiajYW00
HiB2Bornot2B // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Johnson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,170
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hkzHD_0bJiajYW00
FloNight (Sydney Poore) and Russell Poore // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Fleming County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 820
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27fxy7_0bJiajYW00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Clinton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 540
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mIyXH_0bJiajYW00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Barren County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,430
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.6%

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Kentucky, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10PnXE_0bJiajYW00
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Rowan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,090
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LhGbO_0bJiajYW00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Morgan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 580
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aijGu_0bJiajYW00
Huw Williams (Huwmanbeing) // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Grayson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,500
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3whXId_0bJiajYW00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Wayne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,090
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i1ump_0bJiajYW00
CoryClaxon // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Carter County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,540
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.6%

You may also like: Counties with the most veterans in Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wINHz_0bJiajYW00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Lawrence County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 960
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CcnWU_0bJiajYW00
C. Bedford Crenshaw // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Lewis County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 770
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 97.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 3.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wLjdT_0bJiajYW00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Knox County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,910
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ii0zH_0bJiajYW00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Perry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,560
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cOaMR_0bJiajYW00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Pike County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,220
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.7%

You may also like: States sending the most people to Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19tNSL_0bJiajYW00
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Robertson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 140
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 50.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 51.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xmwc7_0bJiajYW00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Menifee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 370
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P8Gu8_0bJiajYW00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Estill County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 850
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22jHPR_0bJiajYW00
Kybluegrass // Wikimedia Commons

#17. McCreary County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,100
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ka4sL_0bJiajYW00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Nicholas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 480
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.9%

You may also like: Best counties to retire to in Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15MBLG_0bJiajYW00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Owsley County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 23.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xpYwu_0bJiajYW00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Elliott County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 400
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 22.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MKVSU_0bJiajYW00
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Jackson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 870
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 22.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0synXC_0bJiajYW00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Floyd County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,280
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 22.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pgu0z_0bJiajYW00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Fulton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 400
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.4%

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f9Yql_0bJiajYW00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Wolfe County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 490
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 24.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gVRWp_0bJiajYW00
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Lee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 30.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 430
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 23.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bma1S_0bJiajYW00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Knott County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 970
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 97.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 3.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 23.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M5foq_0bJiajYW00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Bell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,810
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 24.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Hg1S_0bJiajYW00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Clay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,380
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 24.7%

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aUzaN_0bJiajYW00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Letcher County

- Child food insecurity rate: 32.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 24.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IRv6e_0bJiajYW00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Breathitt County

- Child food insecurity rate: 32.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 860
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 25.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZvZnf_0bJiajYW00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Magoffin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 32.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 940
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 24.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X3GIx_0bJiajYW00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Leslie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 33.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 730
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 25.9%
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Harlan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 35.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,150
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 26.6%

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in Kentucky

Comments / 0

Stacker

Stacker

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Society
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Food Insecure#Kentucky Food#Feeding America#Christian County Child#Fpl#Turover#Laurel County Child#Ohio County Child#Powell County Child#Martin County Child
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy