Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Kentucky

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Kentucky with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

#50. Christian County

#49. Greenup County

#48. Laurel County

#47. Ohio County

#46. Casey County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,090- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,630- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,000- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,290- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 780- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7%

#45. Powell County

#44. Martin County

#43. Monroe County

#42. Webster County

#41. Marion County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 650- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 510- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 530- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 670- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,030- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

#40. Whitley County

#39. Lyon County

#38. Boyd County

#37. Bath County

#36. Metcalfe County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,000- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 260- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,280- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 730- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 97.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 3.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 530- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.6%

#35. Carroll County

#34. Johnson County

#33. Fleming County

#32. Clinton County

#31. Barren County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 630- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,170- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 820- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 540- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,430- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.6%

#30. Rowan County

#29. Morgan County

#28. Grayson County

#27. Wayne County

#26. Carter County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,090- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 580- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,500- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,090- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,540- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.6%

#25. Lawrence County

#24. Lewis County

#23. Knox County

#22. Perry County

#21. Pike County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 960- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 770- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 97.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 3.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 26.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,910- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 26.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,560- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 26.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,220- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.7%

#20. Robertson County

#19. Menifee County

#18. Estill County

#17. McCreary County

#16. Nicholas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 140- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 50.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 51.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 27.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 370- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 27.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 850- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 27.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,100- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 28.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 480- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.9%

#15. Owsley County

#14. Elliott County

#13. Jackson County

#12. Floyd County

#11. Fulton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 260- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 23.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 28.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 400- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 22.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 28.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 870- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 22.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 29.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,280- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 22.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 29.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 400- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.4%

#10. Wolfe County

#9. Lee County

#8. Knott County

#7. Bell County

#6. Clay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 490- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 24.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 30.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 430- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 23.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 31.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 970- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 97.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 3.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 23.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 31.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,810- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 24.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 31.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,380- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 24.7%

#5. Letcher County

#4. Breathitt County

#3. Magoffin County

#2. Leslie County

#1. Harlan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 32.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,550- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 24.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 32.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 860- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 25.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 32.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 940- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 24.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 33.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 730- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 25.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 35.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,150- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 26.6%

