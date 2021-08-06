Cancel
Illinois State

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Illinois

By Stacker
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Illinois

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Illinois with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30SImw_0bJiaf1c00
Canva

#50. Bond County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 460
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EWJH7_0bJiaf1c00
Mingusboodle // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Pike County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 520
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0soPwl_0bJiaf1c00
Kepper66 // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Bureau County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,050
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oCXLl_0bJiaf1c00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Johnson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23231G_0bJiaf1c00
Boscophotos // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Greene County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 410
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AtgjZ_0bJiaf1c00
Canva

#45. Randolph County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 920
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kpksW_0bJiaf1c00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Scott County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hIW2i_0bJiaf1c00
Canva

#43. Jasper County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AH9am_0bJiaf1c00
Canva

#42. Clark County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a1EGV_0bJiaf1c00
MrHarman // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Kankakee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,850
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P2Hsx_0bJiaf1c00
Coalfather // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Macoupin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,490
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vubpJ_0bJiaf1c00
Teemu08 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. LaSalle County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,650
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Clsvp_0bJiaf1c00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Calhoun County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SUqj0_0bJiaf1c00
Canva

#37. Peoria County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,800
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=163ZvE_0bJiaf1c00
IvoShandor // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Livingston County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,220
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hA2P8_0bJiaf1c00
Farragutful // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Rock Island County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,090
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wt4HO_0bJiaf1c00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Sangamon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,990
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EBUEt_0bJiaf1c00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#33. White County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 480
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FI8DD_0bJiaf1c00
Canva

#32. Fulton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,110
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hYExc_0bJiaf1c00
Canva

#31. Stephenson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gb1yn_0bJiaf1c00
Canva

#30. Williamson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,350
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49NsyE_0bJiaf1c00
Canva

#29. Ford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 490
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17NFNR_0bJiaf1c00
Canva

#28. Hancock County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 620
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D28z2_0bJiaf1c00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Morgan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,070
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yHV6t_0bJiaf1c00
Xing979 // Wikimedia Commons

#26. St. Clair County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 10,290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d9gvC_0bJiaf1c00
Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Coles County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,600
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fYLbh_0bJiaf1c00
Canva

#24. Wayne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 650
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cg6Kd_0bJiaf1c00
Canva

#23. Stark County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 210
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A9Rvq_0bJiaf1c00
Alexbaumgarner // Wikimedia

#22. Winnebago County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 11,820
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BgJgP_0bJiaf1c00
Canva

#21. Mason County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 510
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 98.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 2.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hwCxz_0bJiaf1c00
Canva

#20. Knox County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,810
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y2Is3_0bJiaf1c00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Clay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fd6V0_0bJiaf1c00
Canva

#18. Fayette County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 810
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Op5y_0bJiaf1c00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Massac County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 590
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SE63g_0bJiaf1c00
Archedamian // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Macon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,370
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jmwou_0bJiaf1c00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Perry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 760
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K3KIb_0bJiaf1c00
Canva

#14. Montgomery County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,080
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g33dd_0bJiaf1c00
Canva

#13. Jackson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,000
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qzym8_0bJiaf1c00
Canva

#12. Union County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 680
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L0llb_0bJiaf1c00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Pope County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 120
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sF4PT_0bJiaf1c00
Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Hardin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TAxsb_0bJiaf1c00
Canva

#9. Lawrence County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 570
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HOzsE_0bJiaf1c00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Marion County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,700
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RV1yB_0bJiaf1c00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Franklin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,720
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aVt69_0bJiaf1c00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Vermilion County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,660
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a6amb_0bJiaf1c00
Canva

#5. Jefferson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,700
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CblNb_0bJiaf1c00
Canva

#4. Saline County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MPh6D_0bJiaf1c00
Canva

#3. Gallatin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 230
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r6HND_0bJiaf1c00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Pulaski County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Alexander County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 420
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.3%

