Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Illinois

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Illinois with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

#50. Bond County

#49. Pike County

#48. Bureau County

#47. Johnson County

#46. Greene County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 460- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 520- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,050- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 340- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 410- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

#45. Randolph County

#44. Scott County

#43. Jasper County

#42. Clark County

#41. Kankakee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 920- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 160- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 340- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 550- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,850- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%

#40. Macoupin County

#39. LaSalle County

#38. Calhoun County

#37. Peoria County

#36. Livingston County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,490- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,650- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 160- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 6,800- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,220- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%

#35. Rock Island County

#34. Sangamon County

#33. White County

#32. Fulton County

#31. Stephenson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 5,090- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 6,990- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 480- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,110- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,550- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%

#30. Williamson County

#29. Ford County

#28. Hancock County

#27. Morgan County

#26. St. Clair County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,350- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 490- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 620- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,070- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 10,290- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%

#25. Coles County

#24. Wayne County

#23. Stark County

#22. Winnebago County

#21. Mason County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,600- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 650- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 210- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 11,820- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 510- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 98.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 2.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%

#20. Knox County

#19. Clay County

#18. Fayette County

#17. Massac County

#16. Macon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,810- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 550- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 810- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 590- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,370- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%

#15. Perry County

#14. Montgomery County

#13. Jackson County

#12. Union County

#11. Pope County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 760- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,080- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,000- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 680- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 120- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%

#10. Hardin County

#9. Lawrence County

#8. Marion County

#7. Franklin County

#6. Vermilion County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 130- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 570- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,700- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,720- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,660- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%

#5. Jefferson County

#4. Saline County

#3. Gallatin County

#2. Pulaski County

#1. Alexander County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,700- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,130- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 230- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 290- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 28.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 420- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.3%

