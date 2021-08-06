Morning Report: Urijah Faber contemplating another comeback: ‘I’m not opposed to getting in a good old fist-fight’
Urijah Faber has had a storied MMA career, and it may not be done just yet. In 2016, Faber retired from MMA following a decision win over Brad Pickett, with plans on focusing on his coaching and other projects. But as MMA retirements often go, Faber’s didn’t last long. After teasing a potential return for some time, in 2019, Faber made a comeback, knocking out rising prospect Ricky Simon. He lost his next fight to Petr Yan and. since then, Faber has been on the sideline, saying he wasn’t retired but would return for the right opportunity, and with the UFC back to allowing fans at events, Faber says the time may be upon us once again.www.mmafighting.com
