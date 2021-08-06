Cancel
Wyoming State

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Wyoming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QByfT_0bJiaLZC00
Jllm06 // Wikimedia Commons

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Wyoming with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=070WRm_0bJiaLZC00
C Rolan // Shutterstock

#23. Teton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 7.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 320
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25yhn5_0bJiaLZC00
Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Crook County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 190
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 46.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 55.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rIA64_0bJiaLZC00
Kevin Dooley // Flickr

#21. Sheridan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 790
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0In0J4_0bJiaLZC00
Canva

#20. Albany County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 770
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ygpG_0bJiaLZC00
Kenneth Hynek from Edmonton, Canada // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Lincoln County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 710
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ho4PW_0bJiaLZC00
Michel Rathwell//Flickr

#18. Laramie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,280
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GI24s_0bJiaLZC00
Wusel007 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Converse County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 500
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dc455_0bJiaLZC00
Canva

#16. Sweetwater County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,700
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EflSo_0bJiaLZC00
Richard Bauer // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Carbon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 530
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3loSpr_0bJiaLZC00
Richie Diesterheft from Chicago, IL, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Park County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 890
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 49.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 51.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19WEX2_0bJiaLZC00
Canva

#13. Campbell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,950
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mEv1O_0bJiaLZC00
Andrew Farkas // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Natrona County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,950
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 53.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 47.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VWXut_0bJiaLZC00
Caveman1949 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Johnson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 300
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nwYvF_0bJiaLZC00
Canva

#10. Uinta County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 960
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IVsy6_0bJiaLZC00
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#9. Washakie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 330
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eW8pZ_0bJiaLZC00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Weston County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 250
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AEAkX_0bJiaLZC00
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Goshen County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 450
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qFno8_0bJiaLZC00
Alberto Loyo // Shutterstock

#6. Big Horn County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 520
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2avivi_0bJiaLZC00
MR. Pockets // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Sublette County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 410
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EeMGR_0bJiaLZC00
Chevsapher // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Fremont County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,800
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YzDHh_0bJiaLZC00
25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Hot Springs County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 170
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ru92Q_0bJiaLZC00
Canva

#2. Platte County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%
Jllm06 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Niobrara County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 100
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6%

