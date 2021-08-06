Jllm06 // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Wyoming

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Wyoming with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

C Rolan // Shutterstock

#23. Teton County

Charles W. Chapman // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Crook County

Kevin Dooley // Flickr

#21. Sheridan County

Canva

#20. Albany County

Kenneth Hynek from Edmonton, Canada // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Lincoln County

- Child food insecurity rate: 7.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 320- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 10.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 190- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 46.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 55.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 12.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 790- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 12.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 770- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 710- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.5%

Michel Rathwell//Flickr

#18. Laramie County

Wusel007 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Converse County

Canva

#16. Sweetwater County

Richard Bauer // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Carbon County

Richie Diesterheft from Chicago, IL, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Park County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,280- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 500- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,700- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 530- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 890- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 49.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 51.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%

Canva

#13. Campbell County

Andrew Farkas // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Natrona County

Caveman1949 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Johnson County

Canva

#10. Uinta County

J. Stephen Conn // Flickr

#9. Washakie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,950- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,950- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 53.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 47.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 300- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 960- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 330- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Weston County

Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Goshen County

Alberto Loyo // Shutterstock

#6. Big Horn County

MR. Pockets // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Sublette County

Chevsapher // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Fremont County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 250- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 450- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 520- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 410- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,800- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%

25or6to4 // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Hot Springs County

Canva

#2. Platte County

Jllm06 // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Niobrara County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 170- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 310- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 100- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6%