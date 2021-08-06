Kevmi // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Washington

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Washington with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

kan_khampanya // Shutterstock

#39. King County

SounderBruce // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Snohomish County

Jelson25 // Wikimedia Commons

#37. San Juan County

Steve Morgan // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Clark County

MrX // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Kittitas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 45,690- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 49.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 51.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 11.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 20,050- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 49.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 51.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 310- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 16,390- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,150- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 46.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#34. Whatcom County

Dcoetzee // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Kitsap County

Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#32. Thurston County

Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Island County

Ilyaunfois // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Whitman County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 6,330- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 8,070- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 47.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 53.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 9,190- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,370- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,180- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

SounderBruce // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Pierce County

Squarestate7 // Wikicommons

#28. Walla Walla County

Jennifer Gottwald // Wikicommons

#27. Chelan County

Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#26. Skagit County

formulanone // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Benton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 32,580- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,040- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,930- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,480- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 8,660- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%

Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Franklin County

Walter Siegmund // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Wahkiakum County

Thayne Tuason // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Douglas County

Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#21. Spokane County

Irra // Shutterstock

#20. Grant County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 5,020- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 120- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,920- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 19,980- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 5,080- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%

John Stanton // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Columbia County

Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Asotin County

U.S. Geological Survey // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Skamania County

MagicalT // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Klickitat County

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Garfield County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 140- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 830- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 420- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 800- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 100- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%

Michael S. Shannon // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Yakima County

Steven Pavlov // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Lewis County

Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Adams County

Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Cowlitz County

Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Lincoln County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 14,310- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,260- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,390- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 5,000- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 470- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

Ruthven78 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Pend Oreille County

BrandonHansen18 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Stevens County

Adbar // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Jefferson County

Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Grays Harbor County

Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Mason County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 540- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,040- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 850- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,250- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,730- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

Bouldernavigator // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Okanogan County

Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Pacific County

Neonstar // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Clallam County

Kevmi // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Ferry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,170- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 810- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,990- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 28.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 360- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.2%