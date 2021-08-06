Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Washington

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ljEwr_0bJiaH2I00
Kevmi // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Washington

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Washington with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

You may also like: Counties with the most veterans in Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZvWHW_0bJiaH2I00
kan_khampanya // Shutterstock

#39. King County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 45,690
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 49.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 51.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XxgQO_0bJiaH2I00
SounderBruce // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Snohomish County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 20,050
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 49.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 51.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pOROF_0bJiaH2I00
Jelson25 // Wikimedia Commons

#37. San Juan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YvvsB_0bJiaH2I00
Steve Morgan // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Clark County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 16,390
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k5Ypc_0bJiaH2I00
MrX // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Kittitas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,150
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 46.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%

You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIZO7_0bJiaH2I00
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#34. Whatcom County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,330
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N4iDZ_0bJiaH2I00
Dcoetzee // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Kitsap County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 8,070
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 47.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 53.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntUzm_0bJiaH2I00
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#32. Thurston County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 9,190
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pd86q_0bJiaH2I00
Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Island County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,370
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XXQjD_0bJiaH2I00
Ilyaunfois // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Whitman County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,180
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

You may also like: States sending the most people to Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tay4D_0bJiaH2I00
SounderBruce // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Pierce County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 32,580
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X2Dkl_0bJiaH2I00
Squarestate7 // Wikicommons

#28. Walla Walla County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,040
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Mbua_0bJiaH2I00
Jennifer Gottwald // Wikicommons

#27. Chelan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,930
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02SknM_0bJiaH2I00
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#26. Skagit County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,480
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wJsw2_0bJiaH2I00
formulanone // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Benton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 8,660
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PBnce_0bJiaH2I00
Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Franklin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,020
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HrzlB_0bJiaH2I00
Walter Siegmund // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Wahkiakum County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 120
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lBVBJ_0bJiaH2I00
Thayne Tuason // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Douglas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,920
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0luc0y_0bJiaH2I00
Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#21. Spokane County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 19,980
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZlRNl_0bJiaH2I00
Irra // Shutterstock

#20. Grant County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,080
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38vOFE_0bJiaH2I00
John Stanton // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Columbia County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 140
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=179ZBj_0bJiaH2I00
Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Asotin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 830
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pOUMT_0bJiaH2I00
U.S. Geological Survey // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Skamania County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 420
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0izvtN_0bJiaH2I00
MagicalT // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Klickitat County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 800
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xQY8M_0bJiaH2I00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Garfield County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 100
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%

You may also like: Most valuable crops grown in Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zw5B2_0bJiaH2I00
Michael S. Shannon // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Yakima County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 14,310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZuNrr_0bJiaH2I00
Steven Pavlov // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Lewis County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wPNjN_0bJiaH2I00
Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Adams County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,390
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UGsMP_0bJiaH2I00
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Cowlitz County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,000
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wdYcS_0bJiaH2I00
Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Lincoln County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 470
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SxihI_0bJiaH2I00
Ruthven78 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Pend Oreille County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 540
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qLsLk_0bJiaH2I00
BrandonHansen18 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Stevens County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,040
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K8sRv_0bJiaH2I00
Adbar // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Jefferson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 850
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EpUKf_0bJiaH2I00
Joe Mabel // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Grays Harbor County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,250
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mxjmb_0bJiaH2I00
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Mason County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,730
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WYMEy_0bJiaH2I00
Bouldernavigator // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Okanogan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,170
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lZhil_0bJiaH2I00
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Pacific County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 810
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BYzK1_0bJiaH2I00
Neonstar // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Clallam County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,990
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.6%
Kevmi // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Ferry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 360
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.2%

Comments / 0

Stacker

Stacker

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Food Insecure#Washington Food#Feeding America#Fpl#Jelson25#Clark County Child#Mrx#Dcoetzee#Ilyaunfois#Pierce County Child
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy