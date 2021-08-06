Cancel
Maine State

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Maine

Halpaugh // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Maine

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Maine with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#16. Cumberland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 7,500
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 47.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 53.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1%
Michael Murphy // Wikimedia Commons

#15. York County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,740
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 54.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 46.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%
Jameslwoodward // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Sagadahoc County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,060
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2%
liz west // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Hancock County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,690
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%
E.J.Johnson Photography // Shutterstock

#12. Knox County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,300
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

Jon Platek // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Franklin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,000
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%
Starspiker // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Androscoggin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,330
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Kennebec County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,470
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
Bruce C. Cooper // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Waldo County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,450
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
Bob Pool // Shutterstock

#7. Lincoln County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,140
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#6. Penobscot County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,570
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Oxford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,470
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Aroostook County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,910
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
Magicpiano // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Piscataquis County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 740
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
P199 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Washington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,540
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%

Halpaugh // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Somerset County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,580
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
