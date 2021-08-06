Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Texas

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Texas with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

#50. Henderson County

#49. Camp County

#48. Bandera County

#47. Matagorda County

#46. Wood County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,390- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 850- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 960- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,400- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,180- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.9%

#45. Throckmorton County

#44. Hamilton County

#43. Red River County

#42. Cameron County

#41. Duval County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 60- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 440- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 630- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 33,380- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 26.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 760- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.2%

#40. Dawson County

#39. Lamar County

#38. Nacogdoches County

#37. Maverick County

#36. Hidalgo County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 860- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 26.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,080- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 26.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,950- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 26.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,830- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 26.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 74,290- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.0%

#35. Wilbarger County

#34. Leon County

#33. Aransas County

#32. Tyler County

#31. Hall County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 760- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 26.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,030- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 26.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,220- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 26.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,110- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 26.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 180- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.2%

#30. Limestone County

#29. Jefferson County

#28. Kimble County

#27. Delta County

#26. Cass County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,410- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 26.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 16,350- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 27.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 250- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 27.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 340- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 27.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,860- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.5%

#25. Jasper County

#24. Zapata County

#23. Swisher County

#22. Morris County

#21. Polk County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,370- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 28.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,340- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 28.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 530- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 28.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 810- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 28.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,840- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.4%

#20. Houston County

#19. Shelby County

#18. Hudspeth County

#17. Trinity County

#16. Willacy County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,290- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 28.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,910- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 29.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 310- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 29.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 870- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 29.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,520- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 99.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 1.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.8%

#15. Marion County

#14. Kinney County

#13. Dimmit County

#12. Falls County

#11. San Augustine County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 540- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 30.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 140- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 30.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 920- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 30.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,120- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 30.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 500- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.0%

#10. Newton County

#9. Real County

#8. Starr County

#7. Jim Hogg County

#6. Sabine County

- Child food insecurity rate: 30.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 870- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 31.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 280- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 31.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 6,680- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 31.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 530- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 33.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 650- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.6%

#5. Brooks County

#4. Cottle County

#3. Culberson County

#2. Presidio County

#1. Zavala County

- Child food insecurity rate: 33.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 630- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 22.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 34.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 180- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 23.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 34.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 220- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 34.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 630- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 24.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 37.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,330- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 97.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.5%

