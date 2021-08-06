Cancel
Texas State

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Texas

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QHp50_0bJia2se00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Texas

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Texas with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=081Uh8_0bJia2se00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Henderson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,390
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HxZaz_0bJia2se00
Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Camp County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 850
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.2%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bPyf5_0bJia2se00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Bandera County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 960
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.0%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MOLQs_0bJia2se00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Matagorda County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,400
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.7%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QL6jl_0bJia2se00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Wood County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,180
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.9%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rou5G_0bJia2se00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Throckmorton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 60
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RvDUH_0bJia2se00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Hamilton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 440
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RdbXB_0bJia2se00
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Red River County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 630
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bMfP1_0bJia2se00
Canva

#42. Cameron County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 33,380
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ioEm_0bJia2se00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Duval County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 760
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D6Yri_0bJia2se00
Library of Congress

#40. Dawson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 860
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13MN4b_0bJia2se00
Adavyd // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Lamar County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,080
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HApUz_0bJia2se00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Nacogdoches County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,950
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lhVDl_0bJia2se00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ M.D. // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Maverick County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,830
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SdQ2u_0bJia2se00
Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr

#36. Hidalgo County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 74,290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r6dxO_0bJia2se00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Wilbarger County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 760
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uwf9l_0bJia2se00
Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Leon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,030
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qaGnj_0bJia2se00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Aransas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,220
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yWIrM_0bJia2se00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Tyler County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,110
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N2lGf_0bJia2se00
Liveon001 // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Hall County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 180
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aw3se_0bJia2se00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Limestone County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,410
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DrGzT_0bJia2se00
Public Domain

#29. Jefferson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 16,350
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hX0Cy_0bJia2se00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Kimble County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 250
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00y9u8_0bJia2se00
Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Delta County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jxn0V_0bJia2se00
Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Cass County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,860
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37UHAR_0bJia2se00
Wrbalusek // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Jasper County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,370
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PgCQE_0bJia2se00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Zapata County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BK2Tl_0bJia2se00
Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Swisher County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 530
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bMGAe_0bJia2se00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Morris County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 810
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JNSjn_0bJia2se00
Jim Evans // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Polk County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,840
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Y7Wo_0bJia2se00
Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Houston County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fLnmY_0bJia2se00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Shelby County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,910
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QL4Bo_0bJia2se00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Hudspeth County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XvYw1_0bJia2se00
Jpo tx113 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Trinity County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 870
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aC7Dk_0bJia2se00
Matthew T Rader // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Willacy County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,520
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 99.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 1.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=049IRK_0bJia2se00
Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Marion County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 540
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1txuR8_0bJia2se00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Kinney County

- Child food insecurity rate: 30.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 140
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iMqiA_0bJia2se00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Dimmit County

- Child food insecurity rate: 30.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 920
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iqrfi_0bJia2se00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Falls County

- Child food insecurity rate: 30.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,120
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vNGup_0bJia2se00
Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons

#11. San Augustine County

- Child food insecurity rate: 30.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 500
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K4gCD_0bJia2se00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Newton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 30.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 870
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3afmed_0bJia2se00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Real County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 280
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A48Fo_0bJia2se00
Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Starr County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,680
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n55d3_0bJia2se00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Jim Hogg County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 530
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ftWbO_0bJia2se00
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Sabine County

- Child food insecurity rate: 33.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 650
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BFWJV_0bJia2se00
Canva

#5. Brooks County

- Child food insecurity rate: 33.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 630
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 22.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dCuwr_0bJia2se00
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Cottle County

- Child food insecurity rate: 34.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 180
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 23.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=228grA_0bJia2se00
Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Culberson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 34.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 220
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mZHbb_0bJia2se00
Talshiarr // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Presidio County

- Child food insecurity rate: 34.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 630
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 24.2%
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Zavala County

- Child food insecurity rate: 37.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,330
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 97.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.5%

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

