Wisconsin State

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Wisconsin

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2POlxF_0bJiZt1f00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Wisconsin

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Wisconsin with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02UYd2_0bJiZt1f00
Wtimmers // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Door County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 630
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.4%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SlhEw_0bJiZt1f00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Lincoln County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 740
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=382mJL_0bJiZt1f00
Creative Commons

#48. Winnebago County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,010
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.3%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F01aO_0bJiZt1f00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Lafayette County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 590
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lkwpf_0bJiZt1f00
bogdanstepniak // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Sauk County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,100
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zjeoa_0bJiZt1f00
Itrytohelp32 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Eau Claire County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,020
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VvpZV_0bJiZt1f00
Emistuemke // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Dunn County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,280
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=417YMW_0bJiZt1f00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Buffalo County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 390
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eMnJS_0bJiZt1f00
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Manitowoc County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,430
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d5y68_0bJiZt1f00
Corey Coyle // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Grant County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,590
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20DMm7_0bJiZt1f00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Oneida County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 910
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IwADh_0bJiZt1f00
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Oconto County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,140
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z5aUF_0bJiZt1f00
Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Taylor County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 730
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g2Hrx_0bJiZt1f00
Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Clark County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,580
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OvPPc_0bJiZt1f00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Pepin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 240
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e1R51_0bJiZt1f00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Chippewa County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,210
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XjZEZ_0bJiZt1f00
123dieinafire // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Polk County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,460
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oj7BW_0bJiZt1f00
Wineinger // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Monroe County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,860
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LU5Ei_0bJiZt1f00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Shawano County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,410
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dbZtS_0bJiZt1f00
self // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Waupaca County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,690
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wd08j_0bJiZt1f00
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Wood County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07WLRQ_0bJiZt1f00
Keith Cooper // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Kenosha County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,430
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LyOcJ_0bJiZt1f00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Jackson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 740
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dd14s_0bJiZt1f00
Appraiser // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Barron County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,610
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CpVpG_0bJiZt1f00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Marquette County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 490
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4di9qV_0bJiZt1f00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Green Lake County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 700
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d15vw_0bJiZt1f00
Corey Coyle // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Richland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 640
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ZiCa_0bJiZt1f00
I, the copyright holder of this work, hereby publish it under the following license: // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Waushara County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 760
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LEyVl_0bJiZt1f00
Nfarmakes // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Douglas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,460
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U5RLL_0bJiZt1f00
Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Florence County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 110
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MSn8m_0bJiZt1f00
gillfoto // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Racine County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 7,790
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LSBnV_0bJiZt1f00
Visit Beloit // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Rock County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,540
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UT24l_0bJiZt1f00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Vernon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,400
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HjHdB_0bJiZt1f00
Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Crawford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 600
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LsJhr_0bJiZt1f00
TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Vilas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 660
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 97.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 3.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02BVLT_0bJiZt1f00
Billertl // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Price County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 440
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EiVsQ_0bJiZt1f00
Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Rusk County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uyEAe_0bJiZt1f00
Nathanthiel // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Juneau County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,040
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iDjQS_0bJiZt1f00
Dls4832 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Bayfield County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 510
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K4ebA_0bJiZt1f00
Bjoertvedt // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Washburn County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 590
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hevSl_0bJiZt1f00
Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Langlade County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 730
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43xbRV_0bJiZt1f00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Marinette County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cRnys_0bJiZt1f00
Dramsey57 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Burnett County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 560
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dQ9Il_0bJiZt1f00
compujeramey // Flickr

#7. Milwaukee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 48,330
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kY2bW_0bJiZt1f00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Ashland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 730
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OL7rk_0bJiZt1f00
Foreverwiser // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Sawyer County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 690
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bERei_0bJiZt1f00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Forest County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 390
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36A62L_0bJiZt1f00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Iron County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 180
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eU9b4_0bJiZt1f00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Adams County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 660
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.0%
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Menominee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 34.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 510
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.2%

Stacker

Stacker

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
