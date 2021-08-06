Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Wisconsin

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Wisconsin with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

You may also like: Lowest-earning counties in Wisconsin

Wtimmers // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Door County

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Lincoln County

Creative Commons

#48. Winnebago County

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Lafayette County

bogdanstepniak // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Sauk County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 630- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 740- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 5,010- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 590- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,100- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Wisconsin, according to Tripadvisor

Itrytohelp32 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Eau Claire County

Emistuemke // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Dunn County

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Buffalo County

Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Manitowoc County

Corey Coyle // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Grant County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,020- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,280- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 390- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,430- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,590- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7%

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in Wisconsin

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Oneida County

TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Oconto County

Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Taylor County

Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Clark County

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Pepin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 910- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,140- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 730- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,580- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 240- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%

You may also like: Best counties to live in Wisconsin

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Chippewa County

123dieinafire // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Polk County

Wineinger // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Monroe County

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Shawano County

self // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Waupaca County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,210- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,460- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,860- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,410- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,690- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8%

You may also like: Where people in Wisconsin are moving to most

TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Wood County

Keith Cooper // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Kenosha County

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Jackson County

Appraiser // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Barron County

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Marquette County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,550- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 6,430- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 740- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,610- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 490- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1%

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Wisconsin

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Green Lake County

Corey Coyle // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Richland County

I, the copyright holder of this work, hereby publish it under the following license: // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Waushara County

Nfarmakes // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Douglas County

Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Florence County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 700- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 640- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 760- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,460- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 110- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in Wisconsin

gillfoto // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Racine County

Visit Beloit // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Rock County

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Vernon County

Jimmy Emerson // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Crawford County

TheCatalyst31 // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Vilas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 7,790- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 6,540- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,400- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 600- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 660- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 97.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 3.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%

You may also like: Counties with the most veterans in Wisconsin

Billertl // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Price County

Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Rusk County

Nathanthiel // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Juneau County

Dls4832 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Bayfield County

Bjoertvedt // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Washburn County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 440- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 550- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,040- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 510- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 590- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%

You may also like: Most valuable crops grown in Wisconsin

Jeff the quiet // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Langlade County

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Marinette County

Dramsey57 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Burnett County

compujeramey // Flickr

#7. Milwaukee County

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Ashland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 730- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,550- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 560- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 48,330- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 730- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Wisconsin

Foreverwiser // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Sawyer County

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Forest County

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Iron County

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Adams County

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Menominee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 690- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 390- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 180- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 660- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 34.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 510- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.2%

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Wisconsin