Jonathanking // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Utah

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Utah with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

You may also like: Lowest-earning counties in Utah

MJBUMM // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Summit County

Rich jj // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Morgan County

Rich jj // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Wasatch County

Hollywood // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Davis County

Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Utah County

- Child food insecurity rate: 7.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 780- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 46.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 55.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 8.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 350- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 48.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 52.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 10.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,020- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 48.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 52.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 10.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 11,970- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 48.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 52.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 11.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 22,920- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%

You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Utah

Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Tooele County

Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#23. Salt Lake County

Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Box Elder County

Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Weber County

Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Cache County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,570- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 11.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 36,720- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,270- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 9,710- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 5,240- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%

You may also like: States sending the most people to Utah

Cory Maylett // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Beaver County

JERRYE AND KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Daggett County

rob Stoeltje // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Kane County

John Manard // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Grand County

MojaveNC // Wikimedia

#15. Washington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 310- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 20- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 5.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 95.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 270- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 320- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 6,980- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in Utah

Raymond Cannefax // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Juab County

Bob Palin // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Iron County

Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Wayne County

Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Millard County

runt35 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Sanpete County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 620- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,350- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 120- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 650- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,260- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%

You may also like: Best places to retire in Utah

Recline // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Uintah County

1915chapel // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Duchesne County

The Dye Clan // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Emery County

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Rich County

PiConsti // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Sevier County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,970- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,150- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 530- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 130- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,160- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Utah

mypubliclands // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Carbon County

Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Piute County

Pretzelpaws // Wikimedia Commons

#2. San Juan County

Jonathanking // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Garfield County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 970- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 110- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,110- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 300- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%