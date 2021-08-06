Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Utah

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45XgDm_0bJiZd9H00
Jonathanking // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Utah

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Utah with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

You may also like: Lowest-earning counties in Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FQ9HY_0bJiZd9H00
MJBUMM // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Summit County

- Child food insecurity rate: 7.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 780
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 46.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 55.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.2%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ppQJ_0bJiZd9H00
Rich jj // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Morgan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 8.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 350
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 48.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 52.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.7%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QJXUq_0bJiZd9H00
Rich jj // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Wasatch County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,020
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 48.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 52.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.4%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hCMMn_0bJiZd9H00
Hollywood // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Davis County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 11,970
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 48.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 52.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xYYHe_0bJiZd9H00
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Utah County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 22,920
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%

You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40l4JE_0bJiZd9H00
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Tooele County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,570
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8eWt_0bJiZd9H00
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#23. Salt Lake County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 36,720
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38BtWg_0bJiZd9H00
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Box Elder County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,270
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VNNew_0bJiZd9H00
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Weber County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 9,710
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Xwy4_0bJiZd9H00
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Cache County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,240
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%

You may also like: States sending the most people to Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w8MMP_0bJiZd9H00
Cory Maylett // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Beaver County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pEQyh_0bJiZd9H00
JERRYE AND KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Daggett County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 20
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 5.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 95.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tSDvq_0bJiZd9H00
rob Stoeltje // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Kane County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 270
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xFIyH_0bJiZd9H00
John Manard // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Grand County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 320
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tLgIz_0bJiZd9H00
MojaveNC // Wikimedia

#15. Washington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,980
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=492tis_0bJiZd9H00
Raymond Cannefax // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Juab County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 620
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M8WyE_0bJiZd9H00
Bob Palin // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Iron County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,350
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rzfH6_0bJiZd9H00
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Wayne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 120
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03j38B_0bJiZd9H00
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Millard County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 650
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0niEeR_0bJiZd9H00
runt35 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Sanpete County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%

You may also like: Best places to retire in Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45SaM5_0bJiZd9H00
Recline // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Uintah County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,970
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DeZBl_0bJiZd9H00
1915chapel // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Duchesne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,150
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QBknh_0bJiZd9H00
The Dye Clan // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Emery County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 530
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p0wH1_0bJiZd9H00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Rich County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sCAmr_0bJiZd9H00
PiConsti // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Sevier County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LFWA1_0bJiZd9H00
mypubliclands // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Carbon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 970
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ovjXZ_0bJiZd9H00
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Piute County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 110
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E2OdJ_0bJiZd9H00
Pretzelpaws // Wikimedia Commons

#2. San Juan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,110
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.8%
Jonathanking // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Garfield County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 300
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%

Comments / 0

Stacker

Stacker

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Utah County, UT
Government
Local
Utah Society
Utah County, UT
Society
State
Utah State
County
Utah County, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Food Insecure#Wikimedia Commons#Utah Food#Feeding America#Fpl#Morgan County Child#Davis County Child#Beaver County Child#Jerrye#Klotz Md Wikimedia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Utah StateKSLTV

Utah County Woman Leads Effort To Get Water To Homeless Camps

SALT LAKE CITY — Homeless encampments have filled the streets of Salt Lake City this summer as temperatures rage. During a week of triple digit heat, one Utah County woman was inspired by a friend to raise money for water. “Water is life and they don’t have it. These individuals...
oc-breeze.com

Optum CA teams up with Giving Children Hope to address food and nutrition insecurity

Giving Children Hope has been awarded a generous grant of $50,000 from Optum California as part of their new initiative to address health inequities in Southern California. This funding will help supply essential food and basic need resources to children and families most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic...
Utah County, UTkvnutalk

Using divers to extend the life of Utah’s reservoirs – Cache Valley Daily

SALT LAKE CITY — The mission for the Utah Division of Water Resources is to conserve, develop and protect Utah’s water resources. An article in the Salt Lake Tribune this week noted that one reservoir, Deer Creek between Heber City and Provo, supplies water to almost half of Utah’s population. Even more surprising is that with some upgrades it could actually continue to do so for the next 40 to 50 years.
Utah Stateksl.com

Utah air quality among worst in world as cold front brings smoke from Western fires

Smoky air hangs over Salt Lake City on Friday. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's air quality already took a hit this week assmoke from Western wildfires returned to the state, but the air quality across Utah worsened Friday — even to levels considered worst in the world — as a cold front sweeps heavier smoke from those fires into the Beehive State.
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Wildfire smoke from out-of-state fires darkens Utah skies

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Smoke filled the skies of Utah Friday as a cold front swept wildfire smoke into the state. The front moving in from the west picked up smoke from fires in California and Oregon, including the growing Dixie Fire that leveled a small California town earlier this week, National Weather Service meteorologist Christine Kruse told KSL.com.
Cibola County, NMcibolacitizen.com

Grab-and-Go; The Cibola County Senior Center fights food insecurity

GRANTS, N.M. – The Cibola County Senior Center has managed their way through the COVID-19 pandemic and is ready to start reintegrating regular services, but some COVID-safe practices will remain for the future, along with some services which were added during the highpoints of the pandemic. One of these remaining programs is the Grab-and-Go meal initiative which started as the pandemic shut down…

Comments / 0

Community Policy