Flickr user chiacomo // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Tennessee

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Tennessee with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Tennessee, according to Tripadvisor

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Crockett County

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Henderson County

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Cumberland County

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Decatur County

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Meigs County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 600- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,130- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,870- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 1.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 450- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 460- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Tennessee

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Houston County

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#44. DeKalb County

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Sullivan County

GamblinMonkey // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Dyer County

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Monroe County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 320- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 800- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 5,660- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,670- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,850- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Tennessee

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#40. McMinn County

AppalachianCentrist // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Grainger County

Ballinindasierra // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Hardin County

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#37. McNairy County

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Weakley County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,090- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 880- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 990- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,080- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,240- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Tennessee

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Unicoi County

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Wayne County

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Van Buren County

Canva

#32. Madison County

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Union County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 590- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 590- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 210- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,290- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 54.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 46.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 840- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.7%

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Tennessee, according to Tripadvisor

RealElectrical // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Hardeman County

Canva

#29. Shelby County

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Lewis County

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Carroll County

AppalachianCentrist // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Greene County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 960- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 46,670- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 47.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 53.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 520- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,180- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,680- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 98.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 2.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

You may also like: Lowest-earning counties in Tennessee

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Fentress County

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Benton County

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Morgan County

Canva

#22. Grundy County

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Rhea County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 780- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 99.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 1.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 650- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 870- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 600- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,590- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%

You may also like: Best counties to retire to in Tennessee

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Carter County

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Jackson County

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Clay County

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Claiborne County

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomasmachnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Obion County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,230- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 450- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 330- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,300- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,460- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.6%

You may also like: Where people in Tennessee are moving to most

Walker Kinsler // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Hawkins County

Cj4258 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Henry County

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Warren County

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Sequatchie County

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Scott County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,520- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,470- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,130- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 680- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,190- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.6%

You may also like: Do you know Tennessee's official state symbols?

Canva

#10. Haywood County

Canva

#9. Campbell County

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Pickett County

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Johnson County

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomasmachnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Lauderdale County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 900- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,860- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 210- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 700- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,400- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3%

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Tennessee

Canva

#5. Perry County

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Bledsoe County

Dwight Burdette // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Cocke County

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Hancock County

Flickr user chiacomo // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Lake County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 420- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 700- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,840- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 27.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 380- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 28.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 300- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.5%

You may also like: Most valuable crops grown in Tennessee