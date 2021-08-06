Cancel
Tennessee State

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hH7ZP_0bJiZWv400
Flickr user chiacomo // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Tennessee

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Tennessee with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UdEiI_0bJiZWv400
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Crockett County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 600
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rk0Gw_0bJiZWv400
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Henderson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.8%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IMOAv_0bJiZWv400
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Cumberland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,870
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 1.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wkIQq_0bJiZWv400
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Decatur County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 450
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d7S3k_0bJiZWv400
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Meigs County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 460
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sNB2s_0bJiZWv400
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Houston County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 320
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cn6Rh_0bJiZWv400
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#44. DeKalb County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 800
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yz7G0_0bJiZWv400
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Sullivan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,660
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0194oI_0bJiZWv400
GamblinMonkey // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Dyer County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,670
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BdQSX_0bJiZWv400
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Monroe County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,850
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NjEm1_0bJiZWv400
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#40. McMinn County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,090
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L8Wal_0bJiZWv400
AppalachianCentrist // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Grainger County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 880
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xGYEy_0bJiZWv400
Ballinindasierra // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Hardin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 990
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQbuy_0bJiZWv400
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#37. McNairy County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,080
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48TVw9_0bJiZWv400
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Weakley County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,240
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IcHgV_0bJiZWv400
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Unicoi County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 590
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ALcbS_0bJiZWv400
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Wayne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 590
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tr8Pi_0bJiZWv400
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Van Buren County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 210
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BJubk_0bJiZWv400
Canva

#32. Madison County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 54.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 46.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DnY7p_0bJiZWv400
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Union County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 840
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O1rd1_0bJiZWv400
RealElectrical // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Hardeman County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 960
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yW7nV_0bJiZWv400
Canva

#29. Shelby County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 46,670
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 47.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 53.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oZU50_0bJiZWv400
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Lewis County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 520
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WMwrr_0bJiZWv400
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Carroll County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,180
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gPGme_0bJiZWv400
AppalachianCentrist // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Greene County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,680
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 98.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 2.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RE8g3_0bJiZWv400
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Fentress County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 780
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 99.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 1.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ABqp9_0bJiZWv400
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Benton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 650
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uhYY0_0bJiZWv400
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Morgan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 870
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OaTWM_0bJiZWv400
Canva

#22. Grundy County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 600
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c1RyX_0bJiZWv400
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Rhea County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,590
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wH0Pd_0bJiZWv400
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Carter County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,230
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i6Jqa_0bJiZWv400
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Jackson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 450
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NVy8t_0bJiZWv400
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Clay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 330
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j6V6y_0bJiZWv400
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Claiborne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,300
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CxDl8_0bJiZWv400
Thomas R Machnitzki (thomasmachnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Obion County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,460
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x5uut_0bJiZWv400
Walker Kinsler // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Hawkins County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,520
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p8uLv_0bJiZWv400
Cj4258 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Henry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,470
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GCC6n_0bJiZWv400
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Warren County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0334Ix_0bJiZWv400
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Sequatchie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 680
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SYi5V_0bJiZWv400
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Scott County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,190
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O7GeC_0bJiZWv400
Canva

#10. Haywood County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 900
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tmji7_0bJiZWv400
Canva

#9. Campbell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,860
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x3NQz_0bJiZWv400
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Pickett County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 210
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T0wK3_0bJiZWv400
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Johnson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 700
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31GgeS_0bJiZWv400
Thomas R Machnitzki (thomasmachnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Lauderdale County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,400
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LAnnA_0bJiZWv400
Canva

#5. Perry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 420
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=271grP_0bJiZWv400
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Bledsoe County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 700
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KoGRO_0bJiZWv400
Dwight Burdette // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Cocke County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,840
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VzBE1_0bJiZWv400
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Hancock County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 380
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.8%
Flickr user chiacomo // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Lake County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 300
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.5%

