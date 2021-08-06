Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Virginia

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Virginia with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

You may also like: Lowest-earning counties in Virginia

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Wythe County

Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Charles City County

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Nottoway County

Rutke421 // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Washington County

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Scott County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 960- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 180- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 48.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 52.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 510- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,670- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 690- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Virginia

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Lynchburg city

Lvklock // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Waynesboro city

Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Page County

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Pulaski County

Petra holden // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Newport News city

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,680- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 910- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 850- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,080- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 7,420- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%

You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in Virginia

Ser Amantio di Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Surry County

Taber Andrew Bain from Richmond, VA, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Buckingham County

Jquesen2003 // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Patrick County

Puddin Tain // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Sussex County

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Hampton city

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 200- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 40.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 60.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 560- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 560- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 330- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 46.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 54.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 5,290- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 40.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 60.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%

You may also like: Best places to retire in Virginia

Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Essex County

Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Pittsylvania County

Taber Andrew Bain from Richmond, VA, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Cumberland County

Nolanwebb // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Roanoke city

Ewelch1 // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Norfolk city

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 420- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,200- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 370- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,190- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 9,300- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 50.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 50.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

You may also like: Best counties to retire to in Virginia

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Franklin city

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Accomack County

Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Buena Vista city

Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Russell County

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Smyth County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 400- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 54.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 46.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,370- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 270- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,040- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,210- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.2%

You may also like: Best counties to live in Virginia

Jarek Tuszyński // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Alleghany County

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Tazewell County

Rhyssdavies // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Lunenburg County

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Henry County

Ser_Amantio_di_Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Northumberland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 580- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,630- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 450- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,050- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 370- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 48.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 52.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Virginia

U.S. Navy photo // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Portsmouth city

Taber Andrew Bain // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Greensville County

Cyoung9 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Galax city

Alexiskferia // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Northampton County

Cnjnva // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Mecklenburg County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,610- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 41.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 59.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 380- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 42.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 59.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 300- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 510- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 54.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 46.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,250- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Virginia, according to Tripadvisor

Calstanhope // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Grayson County

Will Weaver // Wikicommons

#14. Richmond city

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Wise County

Ser Amantio di Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Charlotte County

Aplomado~commonswiki // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Bristol city

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 580- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 9,060- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 44.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 56.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,710- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 620- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 860- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7%

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in Virginia

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Brunswick County

Sleddog116 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Martinsville city

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Danville city

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Hopewell city

pfly // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Lee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 670- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 50.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 51.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 780- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,250- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 50.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 50.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,450- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,120- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.0%

You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Virginia

Nathan Yates // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Dickenson County

Betcantrell // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Norton city

DanTD // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Emporia city

Tburgess68 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Buchanan County

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Petersburg city

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 740- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 26.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 250- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 27.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 430- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 54.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 46.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 28.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,110- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 28.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,900- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 42.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 58.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1%

You may also like: Most valuable crops grown in Virginia