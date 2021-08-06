Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Virginia

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wsgqZ_0bJiZU9c00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Virginia

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Virginia with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

You may also like: Lowest-earning counties in Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e4rFn_0bJiZU9c00
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Wythe County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 960
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VyDmB_0bJiZU9c00
Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Charles City County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 180
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 48.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 52.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21AtB4_0bJiZU9c00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Nottoway County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 510
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jTMlV_0bJiZU9c00
Rutke421 // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Washington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,670
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nIRLI_0bJiZU9c00
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Scott County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 690
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31qVpX_0bJiZU9c00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Lynchburg city

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,680
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aEJiF_0bJiZU9c00
Lvklock // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Waynesboro city

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 910
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iOjOW_0bJiZU9c00
Cecouchman // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Page County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 850
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WYrgK_0bJiZU9c00
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Pulaski County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,080
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EbzH1_0bJiZU9c00
Petra holden // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Newport News city

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 7,420
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%

You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mJSTX_0bJiZU9c00
Ser Amantio di Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Surry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 200
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=410cRo_0bJiZU9c00
Taber Andrew Bain from Richmond, VA, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Buckingham County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 560
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lqm60_0bJiZU9c00
Jquesen2003 // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Patrick County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 560
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y0gdk_0bJiZU9c00
Puddin Tain // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Sussex County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 330
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 46.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 54.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yBE9b_0bJiZU9c00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Hampton city

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%

You may also like: Best places to retire in Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QM39H_0bJiZU9c00
Mojo Hand // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Essex County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 420
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gJ1pn_0bJiZU9c00
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Pittsylvania County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,200
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tGFfF_0bJiZU9c00
Taber Andrew Bain from Richmond, VA, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Cumberland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 370
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XY3Sa_0bJiZU9c00
Nolanwebb // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Roanoke city

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,190
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MpCZw_0bJiZU9c00
Ewelch1 // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Norfolk city

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 9,300
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 50.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 50.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%

You may also like: Best counties to retire to in Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XMuD6_0bJiZU9c00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Franklin city

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 400
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 54.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 46.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ebuYv_0bJiZU9c00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Accomack County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,370
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gu4d1_0bJiZU9c00
Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Buena Vista city

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 270
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eqCL4_0bJiZU9c00
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Russell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,040
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eRTST_0bJiZU9c00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Smyth County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,210
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.2%

You may also like: Best counties to live in Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11k3PO_0bJiZU9c00
Jarek Tuszyński // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Alleghany County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 580
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IbQ0A_0bJiZU9c00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Tazewell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,630
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CT6pv_0bJiZU9c00
Rhyssdavies // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Lunenburg County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 450
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28wLF4_0bJiZU9c00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Henry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,050
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jjO1z_0bJiZU9c00
Ser_Amantio_di_Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Northumberland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 370
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 48.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 52.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mCF3U_0bJiZU9c00
U.S. Navy photo // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Portsmouth city

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,610
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31xkY1_0bJiZU9c00
Taber Andrew Bain // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Greensville County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 380
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uj2Y9_0bJiZU9c00
Cyoung9 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Galax city

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 300
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hpHKs_0bJiZU9c00
Alexiskferia // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Northampton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 510
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 54.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 46.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CPvS4_0bJiZU9c00
Cnjnva // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Mecklenburg County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,250
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Virginia, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vCAIF_0bJiZU9c00
Calstanhope // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Grayson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 580
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LvjRL_0bJiZU9c00
Will Weaver // Wikicommons

#14. Richmond city

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 9,060
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 44.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 56.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DEnTz_0bJiZU9c00
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Wise County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,710
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fQeNq_0bJiZU9c00
Ser Amantio di Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Charlotte County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 620
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hyozR_0bJiZU9c00
Aplomado~commonswiki // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Bristol city

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 860
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7%

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pkXJD_0bJiZU9c00
Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Brunswick County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 670
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 50.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 51.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QKAgB_0bJiZU9c00
Sleddog116 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Martinsville city

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 780
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mRkxz_0bJiZU9c00
Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Danville city

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,250
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 50.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 50.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iH94p_0bJiZU9c00
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Hopewell city

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,450
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=253oEJ_0bJiZU9c00
pfly // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Lee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,120
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.0%

You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N9YGM_0bJiZU9c00
Nathan Yates // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Dickenson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 740
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q74Fz_0bJiZU9c00
Betcantrell // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Norton city

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 250
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t7tbP_0bJiZU9c00
DanTD // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Emporia city

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 430
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 54.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 46.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KaFfm_0bJiZU9c00
Tburgess68 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Buchanan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,110
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.3%
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Petersburg city

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,900
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 58.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1%

You may also like: Most valuable crops grown in Virginia

Comments / 0

Stacker

Stacker

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Bristol, VA
City
Hopewell, VA
City
Galax, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Roanoke, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Lynchburg, VA
City
Danville, VA
City
Emporia, VA
City
Waynesboro, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
City
Martinsville, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Food Insecure#Ser#Virginia Food#Feeding America#Fpl#Nottoway County Child#Virginia Acroterion#Lvklock#Cecouchman#Petra Holden#Newport News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy