Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in West Virginia

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in West Virginia with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

#50. Grant County

#49. Berkeley County

#48. Harrison County

#47. Doddridge County

#46. Gilmer County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 310- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 97.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 3.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,870- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,320- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 220- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 200- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%

#45. Pleasants County

#44. Brooke County

#43. Preston County

#42. Pendleton County

#41. Hancock County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 240- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 650- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,110- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 230- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,010- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

#40. Tucker County

#39. Mineral County

#38. Jackson County

#37. Greenbrier County

#36. Marion County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 200- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,000- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,150- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,270- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,080- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%

#35. Cabell County

#34. Kanawha County

#33. Marshall County

#32. Wood County

#31. Monroe County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,460- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 6,820- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,140- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,460- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 510- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

#30. Mason County

#29. Randolph County

#28. Hardy County

#27. Tyler County

#26. Taylor County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,120- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,090- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 560- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 350- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 690- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%

#25. Upshur County

#24. Hampshire County

#23. Raleigh County

#22. Barbour County

#21. Nicholas County

#20. Wirt County

#19. Pocahontas County

#18. Wayne County

#17. Ritchie County

#16. Lewis County

#15. Mercer County

#14. Fayette County

#13. Boone County

#12. Roane County

#11. Wetzel County

#10. Webster County

#9. Lincoln County

#8. Summers County

#7. Braxton County

#6. Logan County

#5. Wyoming County

#4. Clay County

#3. Calhoun County

#2. Mingo County

#1. McDowell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,020- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 940- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,350- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 720- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,150- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 280- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 340- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,970- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 460- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 810- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,900- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,150- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,170- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 730- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 780- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 420- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,190- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 550- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 720- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,750- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 26.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,180- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 28.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 570- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 29.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 420- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 29.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,600- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 34.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,330- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 22.5%