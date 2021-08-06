CBS19 WEATHER: Heat and humidity returns by the weekend

Happy Friday! A warm front slowly lifting into our area will bump up those moisture levels a bit making that humidity more noticeable. An isolated shower or Summertime rainstorm is a possibility along this warm front. This is also priming us for even warmer temperatures this weekend. For your Friday, temperatures will still run slightly below average in the lower 90s with plenty of sun.

TONIGHT:

We'll stay mostly clear tonight and the humidity will start to increase slightly. Temperatures will fall into the low-70s.

WEEKEND PREVIEW:

Heat and humidity dial up another notch with breezy winds from the SW. This could spark a diurnal rainstorm but that will be accompanied by plenty of sunshine and a sky that shouldn't be as hazy as it was earlier in the week thanks to a change in the wind direction. With the increased heat and humidity, air sensitive groups, young children and the elderly might have a hard time adjusting but it shouldn't be a sharp enough change where a heat advisory is issued. However, take note temperatures will be even hotter as we begin our second week of August.

Connect with Colleen Campbell o n social media:

Do you have a weather report or pictures you would like to submit to the CBS19 Weather team? You can email news@cbs19.tv and visit our Facebook or Twitter pages.

Keep up with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the FREE CBS19 mobile app:

Click here to download the iPhone app

to download the iPhone app Click he to download the iPad app

to download the iPad app Click here to download the Android app

Make it a great day, East Texas. And don't worry, we've got you covered!