Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

CBS19 WEATHER: Heat and humidity returns by the weekend

Posted by 
CBS19
CBS19
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cd5oL_0bJiZBd300

Happy Friday! A warm front slowly lifting into our area will bump up those moisture levels a bit making that humidity more noticeable. An isolated shower or Summertime rainstorm is a possibility along this warm front. This is also priming us for even warmer temperatures this weekend. For your Friday, temperatures will still run slightly below average in the lower 90s with plenty of sun.

TONIGHT:

We'll stay mostly clear tonight and the humidity will start to increase slightly. Temperatures will fall into the low-70s.

WEEKEND PREVIEW:

Heat and humidity dial up another notch with breezy winds from the SW. This could spark a diurnal rainstorm but that will be accompanied by plenty of sunshine and a sky that shouldn't be as hazy as it was earlier in the week thanks to a change in the wind direction. With the increased heat and humidity, air sensitive groups, young children and the elderly might have a hard time adjusting but it shouldn't be a sharp enough change where a heat advisory is issued. However, take note temperatures will be even hotter as we begin our second week of August.

Connect with Colleen Campbell o n social media:

Do you have a weather report or pictures you would like to submit to the CBS19 Weather team? You can email news@cbs19.tv and visit our Facebook or Twitter pages.

Keep up with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the FREE CBS19 mobile app:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i1V9B_0bJiZBd300

Make it a great day, East Texas. And don't worry, we've got you covered!

Comments / 0

CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tyler local news

 https://www.cbs19.tv/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Report#Smartphone App#Iphone App#East Texas#Twitter#Iphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Rockford, ILWIFR

FIRST ALERT: More heat and humidity Wednesday, severe potential returns late

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - What had been a quiet severe weather season thus far has taken a dramatic turn of late. Widespread severe thunderstorms barreled through the Stateline late Tuesday into Tuesday evening, covering every square inch of the Stateline in its path. When all was said and done, tree damage was reported to have occurred over a solid swath of the area.
Rockford, ILWIFR

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: More Heat, Humidity, and Strong Storms Likely

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A quick round of strong storms this morning then the heat and humidity will rise in a big way. Heat Advisories from noon to 7PM. It could feel as hot as 105 degrees this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will come back in play late this afternoon and evening 5 - 10PM. All forms of severe weather is possible if these storms materialize.
Environmentwfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Issues with heat and humidity, daily storm chances stick around

(WFXR) — The hot and humid weather pattern will persist across Southwest and Central Virginia for the next few days, along with the daily chance for showers and storms. Wednesday will be muggy with morning temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s. The variable mix of sun and clouds overhead will do little to keep the area cool. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s in the New River Valley and Alleghany Highlands. The Roanoke Valley, Central Virginia, and Southside will have afternoon temperatures in the hot 90s. Due to high humidity levels in the forecast, heat index values (or “feels like”) will be in the mid 90s and close to 100. It’s important to watch yourself, your neighbors, and your furry friends in this heat. Stay hydrated and remember to take frequent breaks when possible.
EnvironmentNews On 6

Hot, Humid Weather Continues, Some Relief Arrives This Weekend

Another two to three days of hot and humid weather is likely before changes arrive this weekend bringing some relief and scattered thunderstorms into the state. The changes arrive by the end of the week as a weak surface front moves into the state. This will also bring scattered showers and storms and a reduction in temperature, both morning lows and afternoon highs. Low-level moisture will remain present, but heat index values will drop into the 90s and heat advisories will not be required for a few days this weekend into early next week. Unfortunately, the heat and humidity will remain quite high for the next few days with additional heat stress issues likely for a large portion of Eastern OK and the surrounding areas today through Thursday. Afternoon highs will reach 99 to 100 in the metro both today and tomorrow before dropping a degree or two Friday as the system nears the area. Heat advisories will be required again today and Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy