Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in South Dakota

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in South Dakota with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

#50. Faulk County

#49. Miner County

#48. Brown County

#47. Union County

#46. Minnehaha County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 70- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 44.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 56.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 70- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,250- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 510- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 6,600- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0%

#45. Hanson County

#44. Grant County

#43. Hutchinson County

#42. Clark County

#41. Turner County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 150- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 220- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 46.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 54.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 260- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 140- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 290- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%

#40. Hyde County

#39. Butte County

#38. Jones County

#37. Sanborn County

#36. Potter County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 40- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 380- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 20- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 90- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 80- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.2%

#35. Deuel County

#34. Yankton County

#33. Moody County

#32. Spink County

#31. Walworth County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 160- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 730- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 260- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 250- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 200- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 41.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 59.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%

#30. Bon Homme County

#29. Lawrence County

#28. Hughes County

#27. Codington County

#26. Clay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 210- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 710- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 650- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,060- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 380- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%

#25. Lake County

#24. Gregory County

#23. Brule County

#22. Davison County

#21. McPherson County

#20. Campbell County

#19. Haakon County

#18. Pennington County

#17. Beadle County

#16. Day County

#15. Charles Mix County

#14. Tripp County

#13. Fall River County

#12. Lyman County

#11. Custer County

#10. Roberts County

#9. Dewey County

#8. Bennett County

#7. Buffalo County

#6. Ziebach County

#5. Corson County

#4. Jackson County

#3. Mellette County

#2. Todd County

#1. Oglala Lakota County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 430- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 170- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 230- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 770- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 90- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 60- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 23.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 77.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 100- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,650- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 900- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 240- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 550- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 97.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 3.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 260- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 260- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 250- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 310- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 640- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 28.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 620- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 99.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 1.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 28.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 350- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 29.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 230- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 97.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 3.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 23.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 32.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 270- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 22.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 33.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 500- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 23.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 33.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 350- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 23.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 34.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 220- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 25.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 34.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,460- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 27.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 35.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,900- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 27.7%