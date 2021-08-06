Canva

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Arkansas

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Arkansas with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Scott County

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Prairie County

StuttgartChamber // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Arkansas County

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Drew County

NatalieMaynor // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Randolph County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 590- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 370- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 920- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 920- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 940- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.5%

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Perry County

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Greene County

Canva

#43. Hot Spring County

Canva

#42. Marion County

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Stone County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 530- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,510- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,570- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 700- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 580- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 99.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 1.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.5%

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Howard County

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Little River County

Canva

#38. Union County

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Dallas County

Canva

#36. Cleveland County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 820- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 650- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,260- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 370- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 32.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 68.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 430- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8%

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Johnson County

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Clark County

Lauren Shufelberger // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Polk County

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Calhoun County

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Searcy County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,520- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,020- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,130- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 230- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 390- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.7%

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Franklin County

Cid.williams // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Conway County

Sharon Day // Shutterstock

#28. Garland County

Canva

#27. Lincoln County

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Logan County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,030- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,170- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,850- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 500- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,160- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.5%

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Fulton County

Michael Barera // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Hempstead County

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Bradley County

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#22. Miller County

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Van Buren County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 630- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,400- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 650- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,610- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 840- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.1%

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Clay County

Thomas R Machnitzki (thomas@machnitzki.com) // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Poinsett County

Fredlyfish4 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Montgomery County

Canva

#17. Crittenden County

Sgerbic // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Izard County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 840- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 26.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,480- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 27.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 440- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 27.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,590- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 27.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 660- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.6%

Canva

#15. Columbia County

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Lee County

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Nevada County

Ardelta // Wikimedia Commons

#12. St. Francis County

Canva

#11. Mississippi County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,380- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 27.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 460- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 50.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 50.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 28.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 540- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 28.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,700- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 28.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,170- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.6%

Canva

#10. Ouachita County

Paul Sableman // Wikimedia

#9. Jefferson County

Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Sharp County

Canva

#7. Lafayette County

Jma661 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Jackson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,560- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 28.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,420- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 50.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 50.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 29.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,050- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 30.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 400- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 30.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,060- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.5%

Cyndy Sims Parr // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Woodruff County

Jeffrey Beall // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Desha County

Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Monroe County

Canva

#2. Chicot County

Canva

#1. Phillips County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 440- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 32.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 960- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 35.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 520- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 53.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 47.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 36.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 850- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 38.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,850- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 54.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 46.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 22.7%

