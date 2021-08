2021 has finally brought us the 2020 Summer Olympics, courtesy of Tokyo, Japan. The 32nd Olympiad of the modern-day games brings us both individual events and team sports. When the original games began in Greece more than 2,500 years ago, a foot race called the stade was the only event. Later, horse and chariot racing, wrestling and boxing were added to the lineup, all individual sports. After a 2,000 year break, the first modern Olympic Games were held in Athens, Greece, in 1896, with 43 individual events. Four years later when the 1900 Summer Olympics were held in Paris, France, a few team sports were included: soccer, water polo and rugby.