Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Alabama

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Alabama with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

#50. Colbert County

#49. Coffee County

#48. Marshall County

#47. Jefferson County

#46. Crenshaw County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,300- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,450- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,780- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 30,170- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 630- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%

#45. Clay County

#44. Jackson County

#43. Lawrence County

#42. Franklin County

#41. Randolph County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 570- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,270- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,520- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,670- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,060- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%

#40. Cleburne County

#39. Bibb County

#38. Houston County

#37. Marion County

#36. Chambers County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 740- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 98.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 2.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,010- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 5,360- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,390- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,570- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%

#35. Coosa County

#34. Etowah County

#33. Mobile County

#32. Winston County

#31. Walker County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 400- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,960- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 21,890- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,110- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,220- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 99.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 1.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.6%

#30. Calhoun County

#29. Dale County

#28. Covington County

#27. Talladega County

#26. Fayette County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 5,630- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,640- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,910- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,040- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 820- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.8%

#25. Russell County

#24. Pike County

#23. Montgomery County

#22. Escambia County

#21. Tallapoosa County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,350- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,530- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 12,810- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,000- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,050- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

#20. Lamar County

#19. Geneva County

#18. Clarke County

#17. Butler County

#16. Conecuh County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 740- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,430- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,340- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,140- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 680- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.0%

#15. Monroe County

#14. Marengo County

#13. Washington County

#12. Hale County

#11. Pickens County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,250- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 26.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,160- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 27.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,030- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 28.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 980- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 28.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,160- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.8%

#10. Macon County

#9. Choctaw County

#8. Bullock County

#7. Barbour County

#6. Sumter County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 970- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 49.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 51.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 30.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 780- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 31.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 670- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 51.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 49.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 32.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,720- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 32.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 800- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 51.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 49.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.8%

#5. Dallas County

#4. Lowndes County

#3. Perry County

#2. Wilcox County

#1. Greene County

- Child food insecurity rate: 33.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,140- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 33.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 760- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 33.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 670- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 34.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 880- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 37.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 710- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 22.2%

