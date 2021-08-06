Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Alabama

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T1Erg_0bJiYNKO00
Canva

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Alabama

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Alabama with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QyPkL_0bJiYNKO00
Dailynetworks // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Colbert County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,300
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k8zhq_0bJiYNKO00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Coffee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,450
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29LNDR_0bJiYNKO00
Canva

#48. Marshall County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,780
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.1%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kfwlb_0bJiYNKO00
M Floyd // Flickr

#47. Jefferson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 30,170
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pMXSc_0bJiYNKO00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Crenshaw County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 630
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%

You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PlNZn_0bJiYNKO00
JNix // Shutterstock

#45. Clay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 570
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rmx0q_0bJiYNKO00
Springfieldohio // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Jackson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,270
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZIgaP_0bJiYNKO00
Canva

#43. Lawrence County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,520
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 93.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 7.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TKMOd_0bJiYNKO00
Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Franklin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,670
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cayIA_0bJiYNKO00
Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Randolph County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,060
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Alabama, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34M628_0bJiYNKO00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Cleburne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 740
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 98.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 2.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yfqkv_0bJiYNKO00
Canva

#39. Bibb County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,010
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41S4yh_0bJiYNKO00
Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Houston County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,360
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mFJjy_0bJiYNKO00
Rudi Weikard // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Marion County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,390
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e5GGU_0bJiYNKO00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Chambers County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,570
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I2GPc_0bJiYNKO00
Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Coosa County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 400
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LvwIF_0bJiYNKO00
Prestinian // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Etowah County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,960
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09en6L_0bJiYNKO00
Altairisfar // Wikicommons

#33. Mobile County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 21,890
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j0Ttq_0bJiYNKO00
Canva

#32. Winston County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,110
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ACogy_0bJiYNKO00
Canva

#31. Walker County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,220
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 99.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 1.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.6%

You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NvEwr_0bJiYNKO00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Calhoun County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,630
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m5Ymc_0bJiYNKO00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Dale County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,640
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lFT7i_0bJiYNKO00
Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Covington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,910
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MNRqH_0bJiYNKO00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Talladega County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,040
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47O3sS_0bJiYNKO00
Canva

#26. Fayette County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 820
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.8%

You may also like: Most valuable crops grown in Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ak8rE_0bJiYNKO00
Rivers Langley SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Russell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,350
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q0chg_0bJiYNKO00
Kreeder13 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Pike County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,530
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y0sEP_0bJiYNKO00
Chris Pruitt // wikicommons

#23. Montgomery County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 12,810
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4crXQn_0bJiYNKO00
Canva

#22. Escambia County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,000
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rrDAN_0bJiYNKO00
Rivers A. Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Tallapoosa County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,050
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34vxi7_0bJiYNKO00
Myself - Nathon Morris // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Lamar County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 740
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 96.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 4.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GWjC1_0bJiYNKO00
Wmr36104 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Geneva County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,430
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34FGPJ_0bJiYNKO00
Altairisfar // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Clarke County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Og8Ar_0bJiYNKO00
Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Butler County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,140
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ag31d_0bJiYNKO00
Chris Pruitt // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Conecuh County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 680
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.0%

You may also like: Counties with the most veterans in Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Epsig_0bJiYNKO00
Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Monroe County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,250
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qkisV_0bJiYNKO00
Canva

#14. Marengo County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lF5Sh_0bJiYNKO00
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Washington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,030
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ozEwP_0bJiYNKO00
Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Hale County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 980
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YWQBt_0bJiYNKO00
Public Domain

#11. Pickens County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.8%

You may also like: Lowest-earning counties in Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kckwy_0bJiYNKO00
Mccallk69 // Shutterstock

#10. Macon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 970
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 49.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 51.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47aaMi_0bJiYNKO00
RuralSWAlabama (Billy Milstead) // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Choctaw County

- Child food insecurity rate: 30.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 780
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PpaZc_0bJiYNKO00
Canva

#8. Bullock County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 670
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 51.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 49.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mg0AF_0bJiYNKO00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Barbour County

- Child food insecurity rate: 32.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,720
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vpf6Q_0bJiYNKO00
Canva

#6. Sumter County

- Child food insecurity rate: 32.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 800
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 51.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 49.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.8%

You may also like: Where people in Alabama are moving to most

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bw7t7_0bJiYNKO00
DXR // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Dallas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 33.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,140
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tJhrW_0bJiYNKO00
Altairisfar // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Lowndes County

- Child food insecurity rate: 33.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 760
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SQqei_0bJiYNKO00
Canva

#3. Perry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 33.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 670
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n7YKy_0bJiYNKO00
Canva

#2. Wilcox County

- Child food insecurity rate: 34.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 880
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.1%
Canva

#1. Greene County

- Child food insecurity rate: 37.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 710
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 22.2%

You may also like: Do you know Alabama's official state symbols?

Comments / 0

Stacker

Stacker

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
City
Geneva, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Food Insecure#Dallas#Alabama Food#Feeding America#Fpl#Jefferson County Child#Clay County Child#Jackson County Child#Franklin County Child#Randolph County Child
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy