Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Florida

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Florida with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

You may also like: Where people in Florida are moving to most

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Wakulla County

Roman Eugeniusz // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Manatee County

DouglasGreen // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Alachua County

Canva

#47. Pinellas County

Organizedchaos02 // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Baker County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,120- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 11,680- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 7,890- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 54.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 47.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 26,120- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,120- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%

You may also like: Best places to retire in Florida

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Pasco County

Zhukova Valentyna // Shutterstock

#44. Brevard County

Nadezda Murmakova // Shutterstock

#43. Lee County

Canva

#42. Leon County

Canva

#41. Lake County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 17,720- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 18,160- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 22,260- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 9,540- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 50.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 50.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 11,750- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%

You may also like: Best counties to retire to in Florida

Canva

#40. Indian River County

Georgia Guercio // Wikimedia Commons

#39. St. Lucie County

Georgia Guercio // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Flagler County

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Walton County

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Volusia County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,510- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 11,190- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,430- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,590- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 17,820- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Florida

Canva

#35. Duval County

Canva

#34. Polk County

Daniel Wilton // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Hernando County

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Sumter County

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Calhoun County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 40,650- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 29,540- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 6,680- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,780- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 580- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Florida

Canva

#30. Escambia County

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Gulf County

Canva

#28. Charlotte County

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Columbia County

j.s. clark // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Bay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 13,200- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 510- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,510- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,130- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 8,060- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%

You may also like: States sending the most people to Florida

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Glades County

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Hendry County

Canva

#23. Suwannee County

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Liberty County

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Union County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 440- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,320- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,040- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 290- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 640- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.9%

You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in Florida

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Hardee County

Canva

#19. Marion County

User:Tim Ross // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Jefferson County

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Gilchrist County

Bastique // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Okeechobee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,560- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 14,580- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 520- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 850- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,030- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%

You may also like: Most valuable crops grown in Florida

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#15. DeSoto County

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Levy County

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Jackson County

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Citrus County

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Washington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,650- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,850- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,080- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 5,090- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,150- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in Florida

Fl295 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Highlands County

Georgia Guercio // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Holmes County

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Dixie County

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Taylor County

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Bradford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,330- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 930- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 750- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,090- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,380- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Florida

Excel23 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Putnam County

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Franklin County

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Gadsden County

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Madison County

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Hamilton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,020- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 26.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 500- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 28.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,820- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 43.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 57.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 29.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,010- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 50.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 50.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 30.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 830- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.0%

You may also like: Recipes from Florida