Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Florida

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=405XWO_0bJiY8Ak00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Florida

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Florida with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

You may also like: Where people in Florida are moving to most

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x5k6L_0bJiY8Ak00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Wakulla County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,120
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cZ1E5_0bJiY8Ak00
Roman Eugeniusz // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Manatee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 11,680
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HMRpf_0bJiY8Ak00
DouglasGreen // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Alachua County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 7,890
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 54.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 47.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mrSuN_0bJiY8Ak00
Canva

#47. Pinellas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 26,120
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZxTvY_0bJiY8Ak00
Organizedchaos02 // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Baker County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,120
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%

You may also like: Best places to retire in Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y0VAh_0bJiY8Ak00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Pasco County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 17,720
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x2dux_0bJiY8Ak00
Zhukova Valentyna // Shutterstock

#44. Brevard County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 18,160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hmUu4_0bJiY8Ak00
Nadezda Murmakova // Shutterstock

#43. Lee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 22,260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M3ANl_0bJiY8Ak00
Canva

#42. Leon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 9,540
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 50.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 50.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mv0SY_0bJiY8Ak00
Canva

#41. Lake County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 11,750
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%

You may also like: Best counties to retire to in Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I9kk8_0bJiY8Ak00
Canva

#40. Indian River County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,510
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fmosH_0bJiY8Ak00
Georgia Guercio // Wikimedia Commons

#39. St. Lucie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 11,190
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aIGiH_0bJiY8Ak00
Georgia Guercio // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Flagler County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,430
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wvr1L_0bJiY8Ak00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Walton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,590
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BxTik_0bJiY8Ak00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Volusia County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 17,820
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qRnn8_0bJiY8Ak00
Canva

#35. Duval County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 40,650
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 55.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 45.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M2kr9_0bJiY8Ak00
Canva

#34. Polk County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 29,540
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WLEhu_0bJiY8Ak00
Daniel Wilton // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Hernando County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,680
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kio61_0bJiY8Ak00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Sumter County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,780
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wuGyE_0bJiY8Ak00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Calhoun County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 580
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r1QYS_0bJiY8Ak00
Canva

#30. Escambia County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 13,200
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ccxml_0bJiY8Ak00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Gulf County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 510
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yo3JW_0bJiY8Ak00
Canva

#28. Charlotte County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,510
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JPUv9_0bJiY8Ak00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Columbia County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1spCP1_0bJiY8Ak00
j.s. clark // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Bay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 8,060
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%

You may also like: States sending the most people to Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zg0VJ_0bJiY8Ak00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Glades County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 440
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25LNJQ_0bJiY8Ak00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Hendry County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,320
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cdu5W_0bJiY8Ak00
Canva

#23. Suwannee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,040
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mOqZ5_0bJiY8Ak00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Liberty County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09d1QI_0bJiY8Ak00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Union County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 640
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.9%

You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ftkse_0bJiY8Ak00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Hardee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,560
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CbmXo_0bJiY8Ak00
Canva

#19. Marion County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 14,580
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B7PFz_0bJiY8Ak00
User:Tim Ross // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Jefferson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 520
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=416z2l_0bJiY8Ak00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Gilchrist County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 850
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40xfSo_0bJiY8Ak00
Bastique // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Okeechobee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,030
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%

You may also like: Most valuable crops grown in Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TBl7V_0bJiY8Ak00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#15. DeSoto County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,650
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLS4N_0bJiY8Ak00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Levy County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,850
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tpz4S_0bJiY8Ak00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Jackson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,080
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LCw97_0bJiY8Ak00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Citrus County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,090
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31pGkU_0bJiY8Ak00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Washington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,150
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FsKvn_0bJiY8Ak00
Fl295 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Highlands County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,330
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ea0Zg_0bJiY8Ak00
Georgia Guercio // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Holmes County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 930
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wqbIf_0bJiY8Ak00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Dixie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 750
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bk1fb_0bJiY8Ak00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Taylor County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,090
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ImurW_0bJiY8Ak00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Bradford County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,380
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CcCn3_0bJiY8Ak00
Excel23 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Putnam County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,020
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hSGjI_0bJiY8Ak00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Franklin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 500
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jdd5u_0bJiY8Ak00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Gadsden County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,820
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 43.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 57.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aZpNZ_0bJiY8Ak00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Madison County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,010
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 50.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 50.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.8%
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Hamilton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 30.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 830
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.0%

You may also like: Recipes from Florida

Comments / 0

Stacker

Stacker

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Food Insecure#Florida Food#Feeding America#Wakulla County Child#Fpl#Roman Eugeniusz#Douglasgreen#Baker County Child#Florida Ebyabe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy