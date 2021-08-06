Cancel
California State

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in California

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iWpDc_0bJiY4dq00
Cbl62 // Wikicommons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in California

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in California with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wk80y_0bJiY4dq00
Fred Hsu // Wikicommons

#50. Sonoma County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 10,230
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k29wD_0bJiY4dq00
Canva

#49. Ventura County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 20,380
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f0keH_0bJiY4dq00
MARELBU // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Contra Costa County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 27,230
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OGycP_0bJiY4dq00
Michael Patrick // Wikimedia Commons

#47. San Benito County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,660
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cx8nA_0bJiY4dq00
Basar // Wikicommons

#46. San Luis Obispo County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,370
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bvsap_0bJiY4dq00
clr_flickr from Rocklin, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Mono County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lk4zB_0bJiY4dq00
DimiTalen // Wikimedia Commons

#44. El Dorado County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,350
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 51.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 50.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WfSzq_0bJiY4dq00
Pixabay

#43. Santa Barbara County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 11,640
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0bJiY4dq00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#42. San Diego County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 84,370
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SWEp7_0bJiY4dq00
Chuck Abbe // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Inyo County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 450
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LBEBT_0bJiY4dq00
Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#40. Santa Cruz County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,700
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Pk5j_0bJiY4dq00
Epolk // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Yolo County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,830
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LBKvz_0bJiY4dq00
Canva

#38. Solano County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 13,100
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y1Ddr_0bJiY4dq00
Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Nevada County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,330
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0bJiY4dq00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#36. Riverside County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 83,430
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0bJiY4dq00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#35. Los Angeles County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 321,690
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x0LN8_0bJiY4dq00
Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#34. Monterey County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 16,650
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14EdeG_0bJiY4dq00
Canva

#33. San Bernardino County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 85,080
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SI8Fa_0bJiY4dq00
Canva

#32. Sacramento County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 57,060
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e602W_0bJiY4dq00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Amador County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 940
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qEmdJ_0bJiY4dq00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Tuolumne County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,510
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38rrOX_0bJiY4dq00
Public Domain

#29. Stanislaus County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 24,970
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ejiWb_0bJiY4dq00
LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#28. San Joaquin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 34,190
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cm4xq_0bJiY4dq00
Kenneth Green // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Plumas County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 540
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k7mWI_0bJiY4dq00
Canva

#26. Sierra County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 80
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ztuWr_0bJiY4dq00
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Yuba County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,850
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M4IJ0_0bJiY4dq00
Cory Maylett // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Humboldt County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,760
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sHRYB_0bJiY4dq00
Trance addict // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Glenn County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,370
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WDtyv_0bJiY4dq00
Canva

#22. Calaveras County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,460
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a9a0A_0bJiY4dq00
Canva

#21. Butte County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 8,510
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KWJTm_0bJiY4dq00
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Lassen County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 870
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UBC3I_0bJiY4dq00
Binksternet // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Mendocino County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,580
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cPFQD_0bJiY4dq00
Susan Popielaski // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Alpine County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 40
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nkygW_0bJiY4dq00
Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

#17. Sutter County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,930
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UexOQ_0bJiY4dq00
Public Domain

#16. Madera County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 8,530
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NTIA5_0bJiY4dq00
Armona // Wikicommons

#15. Kings County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 8,230
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eIxOQ_0bJiY4dq00
Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#14. Shasta County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 7,900
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17L4RS_0bJiY4dq00
nickchapman // Wikicommons

#13. Kern County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 53,350
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HLumj_0bJiY4dq00
CFang // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Lake County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,800
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pMwlR_0bJiY4dq00
Mark Miller // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Merced County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 17,350
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JSYe8_0bJiY4dq00
CleanWater17 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Colusa County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,280
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gZ4hP_0bJiY4dq00
David Jordan // Wikicommons

#9. Fresno County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 61,680
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M0uCA_0bJiY4dq00
EPoelzl // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Mariposa County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 630
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZnA45_0bJiY4dq00
Scott Burley // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Modoc County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 390
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41mWMa_0bJiY4dq00
Chmee2 // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Siskiyou County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,980
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.2%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xwkJs_0bJiY4dq00
Canva

#5. Del Norte County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,350
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2bHE_0bJiY4dq00
Canva

#4. Tulare County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 32,950
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UJuj3_0bJiY4dq00
Frank Schulenburg // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Tehama County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,600
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XlNey_0bJiY4dq00
Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Trinity County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 520
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9%
Cbl62 // Wikicommons

#1. Imperial County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 16,060
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.1%

Stacker

Stacker

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

