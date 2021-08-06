Cbl62 // Wikicommons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in California

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in California with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

#50. Sonoma County

#49. Ventura County

#48. Contra Costa County

#47. San Benito County

#46. San Luis Obispo County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 10,230- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 10.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 20,380- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 10.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 27,230- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 56.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 10.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,660- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 7.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 10.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 5,370- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%

#45. Mono County

#44. El Dorado County

#43. Santa Barbara County

#42. San Diego County

#41. Inyo County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 310- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 11.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,350- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 51.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 50.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 11.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 11,640- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 11.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 84,370- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 12.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 450- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.0%

#40. Santa Cruz County

#39. Yolo County

#38. Solano County

#37. Nevada County

#36. Riverside County

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 6,700- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 12.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 5,830- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 13,100- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,330- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 83,430- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0%

#35. Los Angeles County

#34. Monterey County

#33. San Bernardino County

#32. Sacramento County

#31. Amador County

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 321,690- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 16,650- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 85,080- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 57,060- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 940- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%

#30. Tuolumne County

#29. Stanislaus County

#28. San Joaquin County

#27. Plumas County

#26. Sierra County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,510- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 24,970- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 34,190- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 540- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 80- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%

#25. Yuba County

#24. Humboldt County

#23. Glenn County

#22. Calaveras County

#21. Butte County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,850- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,760- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,370- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,460- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 8,510- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%

#20. Lassen County

#19. Mendocino County

#18. Alpine County

#17. Sutter County

#16. Madera County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 870- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,580- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 40- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 4,930- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 8,530- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.6%

#15. Kings County

#14. Shasta County

#13. Kern County

#12. Lake County

#11. Merced County

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 8,230- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 7,900- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 53,350- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,800- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 17,350- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 15.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%

#10. Colusa County

#9. Fresno County

#8. Mariposa County

#7. Modoc County

#6. Siskiyou County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,280- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 61,680- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 630- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 390- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,980- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.2%

#5. Del Norte County

#4. Tulare County

#3. Tehama County

#2. Trinity County

#1. Imperial County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,350- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 32,950- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 3,600- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 520- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 31.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 16,060- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.1%

