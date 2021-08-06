Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Colorado

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Colorado with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

#50. Garfield County

#49. San Miguel County

#48. Larimer County

#47. Weld County

#46. La Plata County

- Child food insecurity rate: 9.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,470- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 10.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 150- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 10.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 7,000- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 10.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 8,470- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 10.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,130- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%

#45. Cheyenne County

#44. Arapahoe County

#43. Ouray County

#42. Kit Carson County

#41. Adams County

- Child food insecurity rate: 10.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 70- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 10.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 16,590- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 11.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 80- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 51.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 49.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 11.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 200- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 11.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 15,780- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%

#40. Lake County

#39. Morgan County

#38. Teller County

#37. Denver County

#36. Jackson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 11.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 170- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 11.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 880- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 8.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 12.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 540- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 12.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 17,860- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 20- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.6%

#35. Archuleta County

#34. Park County

#33. Chaffee County

#32. Yuma County

#31. Rio Blanco County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 310- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 370- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 37.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 63.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 400- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 360- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 210- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%

#30. Logan County

#29. Washington County

#28. El Paso County

#27. Kiowa County

#26. Prowers County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 630- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 150- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 13.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 23,410- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 14.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 60- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 460- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%

#25. Moffat County

#24. Lincoln County

#23. Hinsdale County

#22. Mineral County

#21. Montrose County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 530- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 15.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 180- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 20- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 20- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 44.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 56.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 16.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,520- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.3%

#20. Mesa County

#19. San Juan County

#18. Dolores County

#17. Rio Grande County

#16. Alamosa County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 5,540- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 10- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 70- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 470- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 17.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 700- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%

#15. Saguache County

#14. Las Animas County

#13. Baca County

#12. Custer County

#11. Montezuma County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 260- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 470- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 140- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 97.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 3.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 140- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 19.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,100- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

#10. Pueblo County

#9. Sedgwick County

#8. Fremont County

#7. Delta County

#6. Conejos County

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 7,360- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 120- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,520- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,240- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 20.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 450- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 99.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 1.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.3%

#5. Huerfano County

#4. Otero County

#3. Crowley County

#2. Costilla County

#1. Bent County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 230- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 950- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 97.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 3.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 180- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 180- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.4%- Child food insecurity rate: 26.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 230- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 94.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 6.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.4%

