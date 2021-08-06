Cancel
Delaware State

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Delaware

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Delaware

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Delaware with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

#3. New Castle County

- Child food insecurity rate: 13.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 16,820
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%

#2. Sussex County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,910
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%
#1. Kent County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 7,480
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.4%

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

