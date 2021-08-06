Robbie Honerkamp // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Georgia

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Georgia with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Franklin County

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Decatur County

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Taylor County

Bubba73 // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Wheeler County

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Wilcox County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,070- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,400- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 360- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 290- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 360- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%

Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Brooks County

Canva

#44. McIntosh County

SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Meriwether County

Jud McCranie // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Emanuel County

Blastoids // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Dodge County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 750- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 520- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,010- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,250- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 910- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3%

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Talbot County

S B Calvert Clariosophic // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Wilkinson County

Canva

#38. Washington County

Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Calhoun County

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Lincoln County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 240- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 460- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 980- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 250- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 22.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 340- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Laurens County

Canva

#34. Mitchell County

Canva

#33. Bibb County

Tina126 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Candler County

Mjrmtg // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Atkinson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,670- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,190- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 23.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 8,920- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 48.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 52.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 650- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 540- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.9%

Stephen Matthew Milligan // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Burke County

Canva

#29. Screven County

Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Ware County

Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#27. Richmond County

Farrargirl // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Charlton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,420- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 730- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 2,050- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 11,420- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 53.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 47.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 620- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.1%

Canva

#25. Wilkes County

Canva

#24. Sumter County

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Seminole County

Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#22. McDuffie County

Blastoids // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Jenkins County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 520- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 24.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,720- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 50.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 50.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 430- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.3%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,370- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 500- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7%

Canva

#20. Taliaferro County

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Dooly County

Mbclark2 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Macon County

csmith/dbb1 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Hancock County

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Clinch County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 60- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 51.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 49.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 630- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 660- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 25.8%--- Number of food insecure children: 310- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 42.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 58.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 26.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 450- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.4%

Blastoids // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Jefferson County

Ireana Medlin // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Dougherty County

Canva

#13. Warren County

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Ben Hill County

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Pulaski County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 970- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 54.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 46.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 27.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 5,840- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 46.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 54.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 27.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 300- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.3%- Child food insecurity rate: 27.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,180- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.7%- Child food insecurity rate: 27.6%--- Number of food insecure children: 530- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Quitman County

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Crisp County

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Turner County

Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Terrell County

Robbie Honerkamp // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Early County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 130- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.8%- Child food insecurity rate: 28.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 1,540- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.0%- Child food insecurity rate: 28.5%--- Number of food insecure children: 550- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.6%- Child food insecurity rate: 29.4%--- Number of food insecure children: 600- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 51.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 49.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 29.7%--- Number of food insecure children: 770- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 51.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 49.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.5%

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Treutlen County

Robbie Honerkamp // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Stewart County

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Telfair County

Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Randolph County

Robbie Honerkamp // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Clay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.9%--- Number of food insecure children: 440- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 31.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 240- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 43.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 57.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.9%- Child food insecurity rate: 31.2%--- Number of food insecure children: 840- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1%- Child food insecurity rate: 32.0%--- Number of food insecure children: 570- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 54.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 46.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.2%- Child food insecurity rate: 36.1%--- Number of food insecure children: 200- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 47.0%- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 53.0%- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.1%

