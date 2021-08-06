Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Georgia

By Stacker
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02mGGe_0bJiXSSa00
Robbie Honerkamp // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Georgia

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Georgia with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

You may also like: Lowest-earning counties in Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wyd6q_0bJiXSSa00
Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Franklin County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,070
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HFfB8_0bJiXSSa00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Decatur County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,400
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.1%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IVwFH_0bJiXSSa00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Taylor County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 360
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27hDA5_0bJiXSSa00
Bubba73 // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Wheeler County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 95.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 5.0%

- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02FyEb_0bJiXSSa00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Wilcox County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 360
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1%

You may also like: Do you know Georgia's official state symbols?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19qBeU_0bJiXSSa00
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Brooks County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 750
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TiHKW_0bJiXSSa00
Canva

#44. McIntosh County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 520
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tevKJ_0bJiXSSa00
SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Meriwether County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,010
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eAHcL_0bJiXSSa00
Jud McCranie // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Emanuel County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,250
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19nUBW_0bJiXSSa00
Blastoids // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Dodge County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 910
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.3%

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cK5mj_0bJiXSSa00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Talbot County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 240
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XYQvd_0bJiXSSa00
S B Calvert Clariosophic // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Wilkinson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 460
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22to35_0bJiXSSa00
Canva

#38. Washington County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 980
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WiW8y_0bJiXSSa00
Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Calhoun County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 250
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XZvP3_0bJiXSSa00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Lincoln County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.3%

You may also like: Counties with the most veterans in Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aTI7K_0bJiXSSa00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Laurens County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,670
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oKSip_0bJiXSSa00
Canva

#34. Mitchell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,190
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gu9qw_0bJiXSSa00
Canva

#33. Bibb County

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 8,920
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 48.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 52.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G9Okq_0bJiXSSa00
Tina126 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Candler County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 650
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pnzzD_0bJiXSSa00
Mjrmtg // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Atkinson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 540
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 84.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.9%

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pXyzV_0bJiXSSa00
Stephen Matthew Milligan // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Burke County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,420
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oip3z_0bJiXSSa00
Canva

#29. Screven County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 730
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z69RI_0bJiXSSa00
Bubba73 (Jud McCranie) // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Ware County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,050
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OiPuu_0bJiXSSa00
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#27. Richmond County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 11,420
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 53.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 47.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ZePK_0bJiXSSa00
Farrargirl // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Charlton County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 620
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.1%

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Georgia, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NxQiZ_0bJiXSSa00
Canva

#25. Wilkes County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 520
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01RDlR_0bJiXSSa00
Canva

#24. Sumter County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,720
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 50.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 50.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hQDs2_0bJiXSSa00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Seminole County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 430
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xIeDv_0bJiXSSa00
Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#22. McDuffie County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,370
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F5Sh0_0bJiXSSa00
Blastoids // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Jenkins County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 500
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.7%

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Enorx_0bJiXSSa00
Canva

#20. Taliaferro County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 60
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 51.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 49.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KxbM0_0bJiXSSa00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Dooly County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 630
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 44.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kckwy_0bJiXSSa00
Mbclark2 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Macon County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 660
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l0do7_0bJiXSSa00
csmith/dbb1 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Hancock County

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 58.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aq9zh_0bJiXSSa00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Clinch County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 450
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.4%

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bf0u4_0bJiXSSa00
Blastoids // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Jefferson County

- Child food insecurity rate: 26.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 970
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 54.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 46.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tCWnc_0bJiXSSa00
Ireana Medlin // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Dougherty County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,840
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 46.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 54.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hWKpP_0bJiXSSa00
Canva

#13. Warren County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 300
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kbNKi_0bJiXSSa00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Ben Hill County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,180
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WYrgK_0bJiXSSa00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Pulaski County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 530
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.4%

You may also like: Where people in Georgia are moving to most

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BDSBx_0bJiXSSa00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Quitman County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.8% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MmNtu_0bJiXSSa00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Crisp County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,540
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SIe9x_0bJiXSSa00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Turner County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.6% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ew0Ii_0bJiXSSa00
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Terrell County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 600
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 51.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 49.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eUN32_0bJiXSSa00
Robbie Honerkamp // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Early County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 770
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 51.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 49.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.5%

You may also like: Best counties to live in Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g2rbu_0bJiXSSa00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Treutlen County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 440
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 19.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n6YAz_0bJiXSSa00
Robbie Honerkamp // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Stewart County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 240
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 43.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 57.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 17.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lVzzH_0bJiXSSa00
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Telfair County

- Child food insecurity rate: 31.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 840
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bFtzE_0bJiXSSa00
Rivers Langley; SaveRivers // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Randolph County

- Child food insecurity rate: 32.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 570
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 54.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 46.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.2%
Robbie Honerkamp // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Clay County

- Child food insecurity rate: 36.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 200
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 47.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 53.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 21.1%

You may also like: Most valuable crops grown in Georgia

Comments / 0

Stacker

Stacker

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Food Insecure#Georgia Food#Feeding America#Franklin County Child#Fpl#Bubba73#Wilcox County Child#Ebyabe#Brooks County Child#Mcintosh County Child#Blastoids#Georgia Rivers Langley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy