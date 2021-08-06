Cancel
Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Arizona

Andreas F. Borchert // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Arizona

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Arizona with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

Bill Morrow // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Greenlee County

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 410
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.2%
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#14. Maricopa County

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 170,210
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%

zeesstof // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Pinal County

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 17,640
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%

HildaWeges Photography // Shutterstock

#12. Coconino County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,360
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%

Martha.baden // Wikimedia

#11. Yavapai County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 7,100
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.8%

Jay Yuan // Shutterstock

#10. Pima County

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 40,990
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
Wars // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Graham County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,180
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
Clay Gilliland // Flickr

#8. Cochise County

- Child food insecurity rate: 21.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,870
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
Elnogalense // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Santa Cruz County

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,880
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 91.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons

#6. Mohave County

- Child food insecurity rate: 24.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 8,890
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.7%

Alan Levine // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Gila County

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,980
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
United States Bureau of Land Management // Wikimedia Commons

#4. La Paz County

- Child food insecurity rate: 28.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 960
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
Ken Lund // Flickr

#3. Yuma County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 15,710
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 88.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 12.0%
Ixnayonthetimmay // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Navajo County

- Child food insecurity rate: 29.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 8,720
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 20.7%
Andreas F. Borchert // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Apache County

- Child food insecurity rate: 33.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 6,550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 86.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 14.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 23.6%

