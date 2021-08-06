Cancel
Boroughs with the highest rate of food insecure children in Alaska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRVgz_0bJiX7Fo00
Joseph // Wikimedia Commons

Boroughs with the highest rate of food insecure children in Alaska

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in 2019 . The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity.

Stacker compiled a list of boroughs in Alaska with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America . Boroughs are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TNROu_0bJiX7Fo00
Piergiuliano Chesi // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Aleutians West Census Area

- Child food insecurity rate: 9.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 90
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y8onV_0bJiX7Fo00
Bernard Spragg. NZ // Flickr

#28. Juneau City and Borough

- Child food insecurity rate: 12.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 880
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 51.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 49.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01X2dm_0bJiX7Fo00
Pixabay

#27. Sitka City and Borough

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 270
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 58.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 42.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.4%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RAtpz_0bJiX7Fo00
EQRoy // Shutterstock

#26. Fairbanks North Star Borough

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,480
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01mHzr_0bJiX7Fo00
Canva

#25. Kodiak Island Borough

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 510
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 74.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 26.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M1lwy_0bJiX7Fo00
Paxson Woelber // Flickr

#24. Anchorage Municipality

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 10,590
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=068idb_0bJiX7Fo00
Henry // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Valdez-Cordova Census Area

- Child food insecurity rate: 14.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 320
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VE1Bd_0bJiX7Fo00
Shishaldin // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Aleutians East Borough

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 70
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J6lOY_0bJiX7Fo00
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#21. Yakutat City and Borough

- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 20
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3muQAZ_0bJiX7Fo00
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#20. Bristol Bay Borough

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 30
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Co0IB_0bJiX7Fo00
Ross Fowler // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Matanuska-Susitna Borough

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,700
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.0% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01SO6H_0bJiX7Fo00
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#18. Denali Borough

- Child food insecurity rate: 16.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 40
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 47.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 53.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 15.1% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SYhct_0bJiX7Fo00
ClickClick5 // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Wrangell City and Borough

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 80
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 85.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 16.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MWtHO_0bJiX7Fo00
Canva

#16. Ketchikan Gateway Borough

- Child food insecurity rate: 17.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 530
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33wWew_0bJiX7Fo00
Christopher Michel // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Skagway Municipality

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 30
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.4%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gQXPR_0bJiX7Fo00
Bob Johnston // Wikimedia Commons

#14. North Slope Borough

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 460
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I0Ifz_0bJiX7Fo00
Scott McMurren // Wikicommons

#13. Kenai Peninsula Borough

- Child food insecurity rate: 18.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,450
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c8hbu_0bJiX7Fo00
Gillfoto from Juneau, Alaska, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Petersburg Borough

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 12.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KRYcj_0bJiX7Fo00
Canva

#11. Haines Borough

- Child food insecurity rate: 19.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 130
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 51.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 49.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L0WCO_0bJiX7Fo00
Mark Wilson // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Southeast Fairbanks Census Area

- Child food insecurity rate: 20.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 380
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.5%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Akdla_0bJiX7Fo00
NOAA Photo Library // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Hoonah-Angoon Census Area

- Child food insecurity rate: 22.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 70
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 14.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YngGn_0bJiX7Fo00
Canva

#8. Dillingham Census Area

- Child food insecurity rate: 23.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 360
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 99.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 2.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.3% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gmsSt_0bJiX7Fo00
Canva

#7. Nome Census Area

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 860
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 92.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 9.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.9% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S3qMR_0bJiX7Fo00
Paxson Woelber // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Lake and Peninsula Borough

- Child food insecurity rate: 25.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 80
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 16.7% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1smD2b_0bJiX7Fo00
Canva

#5. Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area

- Child food insecurity rate: 27.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 410
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 18.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3woHTc_0bJiX7Fo00
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr

#4. Bethel Census Area

- Child food insecurity rate: 30.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,940
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 22.5% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VDko2_0bJiX7Fo00
Canva

#3. Northwest Arctic Borough

- Child food insecurity rate: 30.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 830
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 99.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 2.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 22.2% https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xj6g4_0bJiX7Fo00
Hjames2 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area

- Child food insecurity rate: 32.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 480
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 22.0%
Joseph // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Kusilvak Census Area

- Child food insecurity rate: 40.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,350
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 100.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 0.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 28.6%

