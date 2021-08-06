Dingell Pushes Biden's Call For Stronger EV Sales And Higher Mileage And Emission Standards

On Thursday, President Joe Biden said he wants 50% of all vehicles sold by the year 2030 to be electric. The EPA has set 2026 as the year for automakers to reach a 52-MPG fleet average. 12th District Congresswoman Debbie Dingell joined WEMU's David Fair to discuss what will be needed to achieve those targets. They also discuss the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic and what the short-term future may hold.