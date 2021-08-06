Cancel
Olympic Wrestling Day 14: Gold for Steveson, Bronze for Dake

By Beau Dure
NBC New York
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne U.S. wrestler lost a shot at gold in the last 10 seconds of her bout. Another claimed gold in the last second of his. Gable Steveson, named after wrestling legend Dan Gable, took an early lead in his bout for the gold medal in the 125kg freestyle, gave up the lead after being rolled around on the mat in the second period, then got a takedown just before the final buzzer to claim gold Friday evening at the Tokyo Olympics.

Combat SportsNBC New York

American Kyle Dake Wins Bronze in Men's 76kg Freestyle Wrestling

Kyle Dake entered the Tokyo Olympics with high expectations and won the bronze medal in the men's 76kg freestyle wrestling tournament. Dake beat two-time world champion Frank Chamizo of Italy to win his first career Olympic medal. The Ithica, N.Y. native is a highly decorated wrestler who won the 2018...
Combat SportsHornell Evening Tribune

Kyle Dake wins bronze medal in decisive fashion at Tokyo Olympics

Kyle Dake went from disappointment to dominance at the Tokyo Olympics and is coming home with a bronze medal. Dake, from Lansing, closed his first Olympics with a 5-0 victory over two-time world champion Frank Chamizo of Italy on Friday morning in one of two bronze-medal matches in the men's freestyle wrestling 74-kilogram (163 pounds) class.
Lansing, NY14850.com

Olympic Bronze for Lansing and Cornell grad Kyle Dake in Tokyo

Lansing High School and Cornell University graduate Kyle Dake bested Italy’s Frank Chamizo early Friday morning, eastern time, to become a bronze medalist in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo in the 74-kilogram freestyle wrestling competition. Dake defeated Chamizo 5-0. Dake defeated Iran’s Mostafa Hosseinkhani on Wednesday night, then fell to...
Lansing, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

CNY in the Olympics: Lansing native Kyle Dake brings home bronze; Breanna Stewart to play for gold

Kyle Dake was born, raised and resides in Upstate New York. When he returns home to Lansing, he’ll come back with a bronze medal from the Tokyo Olympics. The former Cornell wrestler knocked off top-seeded Frank Chamizo in 74-kilogram (approximately 163 pounds) freestyle wrestling on Friday morning to secure the bronze, delivering a thorough 5-0 win. The bout matched a pair of two-time world champions.
