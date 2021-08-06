How much are 120 million views on Facebook worth?

Whether you know celebrity chef Matty Matheson from YouTube or from all of the delicious foods he posts on Instagram, one thing we can probably all agree on is how multi-talented he is. Though Complex notes that Matheson does not want to be referred to as a "celebrity chef," but rather just a chef in general, one cannot ignore the fact that both his sense of humor and charisma make him stand out in the food industry. So much so that the highly tattooed restaurateur became the host of two of VICE shows — "Dead Set on Life" and "It's Suppertime!" (via RVCA).