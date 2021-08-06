How much are 120 million views on Facebook worth?
Mary Katherine Backstrom can’t help but wish she’d clicked a certain button on Facebook. In 2019, Backstrom, then a popular mom-centric blogger, posted a video on her FB page. The video was of Backstrom in her car telling a funny story. Barely able to contain her own laughter, she’d just exited a Wawa convenience store, where she saw a man cleaning the window of her gray Honda Pilot SUV in the store’s parking lot, she said.www.al.com
Comments / 19