Missouri lawmakers seek to ban business vaccine mandates

By andy humphrey
939theeagle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) Six Republican state senators have asked Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to call a special session to prevent private businesses in the state from requiring COVID-19 vaccines. The request sent Monday drew a rebuke from the head of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce, who said Thursday that federal and state law and the courts have upheld the rights of employers to require vaccines. Some Missouri businesses, such as restaurants in St. Louis and Kansas City, have said they will require customers and workers to have the vaccine.

