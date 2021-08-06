Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

2 CEOs Who Share a Trait That Could Make You Rich Over the Long Term

By Jason Hawthorne
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago
  • A small town kid has led a healthcare staffing company to double the S&P 500’s return.
  • A technical expert joined her colleagues’ startup and left the industry in the dust.

According to author LouAnn Lofton, female investors spend more time researching investments and less time trading. Perhaps that's why their portfolios outperform their male counterparts, on average. It could also be one of the reasons women who hold the top spot at a company also tend to outperform. A 2019 report from CNBC showed 13 of the 24 female CEOs of companies in the S&P 500 index delivered better returns than the index as a whole. Research from Australia's Macquarie Business School validated the conclusion when expanding the group to companies with at least three women on the board of directors.

The women at the head of AMN Healthcare (NYSE:AMN) and Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) have trounced the market during their tenures. If history is any indication, that outperformance is likely to continue. Here's how each is planning to keep delivering for shareholders in the years ahead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Guy5G_0bJiSlxc00
Image source: Getty Images.

1. Susan Salka, CEO of AMN Healthcare

Salka's story could be the seminal example of what it looks like when capability and opportunity meet. She grew up in a small midwestern town and attended tiny Chadron State College in Nebraska. After graduation, she joined a biotech company in California that was subsequently acquired. While there, she impressed the executives so much that they invited her to join the venture fund they were starting despite her youth and inexperience.

The fund turned out to be a success -- five of its six investments were acquired or went public -- and Salka was given opportunities that she felt were beyond her experience. But the executives believed in her and encouraged her with assurances that there was a safety net if she ever needed it.

After the fund closed in 1990, she joined a company with 18 employees in the same building she was working in -- American Mobile Nursing, or AMN. She climbed the ladder, including taking time away to start a family, and became CEO in 2005. Under her leadership, AMN has grown into the largest healthcare staffing company in the U.S. That run also saw the stock more than double the return of the S&P 500 index.

Salka continues to lead through industry changes. She was early to recognize the need for hospitals to not only fill positions but also optimize their workforces. In addition to helping health systems find nurses, doctors, and administrative leaders, AMN has stepped into the technology arena with software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions like vendor management and labor analytics. It's a segment that only accounts for 10% of revenue but has grown 91% so far in 2021. That's on top of 135% growth in 2020. AMN has gotten more credit from Wall Street lately, seeing its price-to-sales ratio double over the past four years. But with a market cap of less than $5 billion, it's just scratching the surface of the opportunity.

2. Jayshree Ullal, CEO of Arista Networks

Ullal is a billionaire. Her 5% stake in Arista Networks makes her one of 108 female self-made billionaires in the world. She joined Cisco in 1993, eventually leading a business unit that generated one-third of its revenue. In 2008, she joined Arista -- the creation of two ex-Cisco executives, David Cheriton and Sun Microsystems co-founder Andy Bechtolsheim. The duo formed the company to build a solution for tying 100,000 servers together at high speeds and low cost. When the product was ready, they brought in Ullal. The rapid growth and profitability her team delivered has produced market-crushing gains for the stock.

For years, Arista was heavily reliant on Microsoft (and later Facebook) building out massive data centers for growth. The pair essentially drew the map for the cloud infrastructure we use today. Now, Ullal is shifting the company's focus from high-performance hardware to software. But she's doing it without losing sight of what customers value. Namely, handling the complex tasks involved in optimizing the operations of a cloud data center.

She believes Arista is a software company at its core. After all, it is founded on code that simplified cumbersome networking programs. She sees the shift as phase two for the company, diversifying into a larger market beyond large cloud providers. She highlighted the opportunity in an interview with The Technology Letter:

"We're entering a much larger market opportunity," says Ullal. "We were very clear at IPO that our market opportunity is eight to ten billion dollars, and today that market is heading to twenty billion, and to thirty billion in three to five years."

Rest assured the growth in data centers isn't going anywhere. Microsoft alone plans to build 50 to 100 more data centers each year for the foreseeable future. Each of those houses tens of thousands of servers. For her part, Ullal is keeping her eyes on the big picture and making decisions that drive consistency and growth for multiple years. That's likely to be great news for shareholders with the same time horizon.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
117K+
Followers
55K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceos#Startup#Ipo#Billionaires#Cnbc#Macquarie Business School#Amn#Healthcare#Midwestern#Chadron State College#American Mobile Nursing#Saas#Arista Networks Ullal#Sun Microsystems Co#Ipo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cisco
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy Teladoc Health Stock in August

Teladoc's growth prospects remain strong even with some slowing following the tremendous performance last year. The company has distinct and solid competitive advantages despite new rivals entering the market. With shares down nearly 50%, Teladoc's valuation appears to be attractive in light of its growth prospects. It might be easy...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Top Tech Stock Could Make You Richer

Cloudflare helps its clients accelerate and secure their applications and networks, addressing a $100 billion market opportunity in the near term. Cloudflare's cloud agnostic platform is gaining traction with customers, and the company's scale has made it a valuable partner to internet service providers. This stock could double (or more)...
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why HyreCar Stock Is Plunging 46% Today

More and more drivers are renting cars on HyreCar's platform. HyreCar's costs, though, remain high, but management has big growth plans. Investors may want to keep an eye on the stock given its growth potential. What happened. Shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) are falling off a cliff this morning and...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Like Discounts? These 5 Game-Changing Stocks Are 35% (or More) Below Their 52-Week Highs

Despite declines of 35% to 58% in these high-growth companies, investors have no reason to worry. Whether you realize it or not, investors have witnessed history over the past 18 months. They've watched Wall Street navigate the quickest 30%-plus decline in the history of the benchmark S&P 500, as well as enjoy the most robust bounce back from a bear market bottom ever. Since hitting its trough on March 23, 2020, the S&P 500 has nearly doubled in value.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Cloopen Group Stock Just Popped

Shares of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS), the Beijing-based provider of cloud-based communications, jumped 14.5% through 12:15 p.m. EDT after reporting a "sales beat" but an earnings miss early this morning. Analysts had forecast that Cloopen would lose $0.02 per share on sales of about $40 million in Q2 2021....
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

Doximity's popular networking app for American physicians produced revenue that more than doubled year over year. Shares of Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Investors excited about the niche healthcare networking platform's expanding profit margins drove the stock 21.9% higher as of 1:06 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of AppHarvest Fell 29% Today

The full-year 2021 outlook was cut, but it doesn't change the long-term story for AppHarvest. Shares of agriculture tech start-up AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) had fallen 29% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT. The reason lies within the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update. There was plenty of information to unpack from the report, but what ultimately led to the steep drop was an updated outlook for full-year 2021 revenue -- now set at an expected $7 million to $9 million, compared to $20 million to $25 million before.
TravelPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could This SPAC Be a Big Reopening Winner?

Travel is already sharply higher than it was in 2020, but is still a long way from getting back to pre-pandemic levels. We recently learned that vacation rental management company Vacasa is planning to go public through a merger with blank-check company TPG Pace Solutions (NYSE:TPGS). In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Aug. 2, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, tells Industry Focus host Jason Moser why he's putting this SPAC on his radar.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Buy This Top Cathie Wood Stock Before It Breaks Higher

The stock price of one of Cathie Wood's top holdings has pulled back after its latest earnings report. Near-term issues shouldn't discourage investors from buying Twilio stock given its long-term potential. Twilio is rapidly adding new customers and is also driving additional spending from the existing ones. Cathie Wood, the...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

These 3 Promising Growth Stocks Look Much Better Than Robinhood

These companies have been posting strong sales growth in recent quarters, and they could deliver even better numbers in the future. They are likely to do well whether the economy recovers or the pandemic continues to affect businesses. Robinhood Markets is the latest meme stock attracting investors today. The recent...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in August

Established technology companies tend to create lots of free cash flow. As the need to invest for growth declines, these companies can begin to pay dividends to their shareholders. These companies offer a combination of dividends and continued growth -- even if the underlying businesses are maturing. Big technology names...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Moderna And Netease Gain In A Mixed Day For The Markets

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Monday as investors weigh Friday’s better-than-expected jobs data, infrastructure news and recent earnings. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 0.18% to $368.73. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.08% to $442.15. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial...
StocksInvestorPlace

Long-Term Thinking Could Net You Big Gains With LivePerson Stock

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) stock plunged after the company reported second-quarter earnings. Despite some stellar numbers and a strong revenue outlook for the third quarter, full-year 2021 and full-year 2022, LPSN stock fell. Why?. Basically, the company halved its 2021 EBITDA, as management expects to accelerate its investment into sales and marketing...
StocksNBC New York

Wall Street's Top Analysts Believe These Stocks Could Be Long-Term Winners

Given the uncertain financial landscape, investors want to know how they can pinpoint stocks that are poised to deliver returns through 2021 and beyond. One strategy is to follow the recommendations of analysts with a proven track record of success. TipRanks analyst forecasting service attempts to identify the best-performing analysts on Wall Street. These are the analysts with the highest success rate and average return per rating, taking the number of ratings published by each analyst into consideration.
StocksMoney Morning

Why Peloton Stock Is a Long-Term Investment You Want to Make

It's rare to go a day without hearing at least one mention about Peloton Interactive Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) or Peloton stock. The fitness company seems more like a cult than anything else at times. But Wall Street sees the company as overvalued and burned out following its own coronavirus rally of 440% in 2020.
StocksInvestorPlace

If You’re a Long-Term Investor, Steer Clear of Marin Software

Shares of digital marketing platform Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) have been on a rollercoaster of late. MRIN stock was trading at $3.50 on June 24 and shot up to highs of $27 in the first week of July. It has surged in popularity due to the growing retail trading interest in the stock and news of its Instacart Ad integration. However, the case for a turnaround story is tough to make for the company at this point.
BusinessWilliston Daily Herald

Focusing on Long Term Value

Amazon corporation has made a lot of industry upsetting decisions over the years. I want to draw parallels on the first one they ever publicized. In 1997, before the Kindle, Prime, or Whole Foods takeover they sent a letter to Wall Street that basically said, “we don’t care about quarterly profits, we’re focused on the long-term” Amazon Letter to Shareholders, SEC Archives 1997). I’m not saying that Amazon is the ‘best’ company out there, or that we should follow in their footsteps from an operations standpoint (I’m not saying we shouldn’t, either) but applying this principle to safety improvements is paramount.

Comments / 0

Community Policy