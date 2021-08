According to journalist Jeff Grubb, Electronic Arts plans to release the Dead Space remake in fiscal year 2023. That means the release could be just over twelve months away. A month ago Electronic Arts decided to reveal its cards and show the first preview of the remake of the space horror Dead Space. EA Motive was trusted with project and the team preparing the game was helmed by Eric Baptizat, known from the Assassin's Creed series. Available information about the game itself is limited for now, but journalist Jeff Grubb has something to add to it. Citing his sources he claims that there is a chance that refreshed Dead Space will go on sale in the fall of 2022 - assuming that everything will go according to the development plan.