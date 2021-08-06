Marcelo Mayer, Boston Red Sox 2021 first-round pick, walks three times in professional debut in FCL
Marcelo Mayer was playing for Eastlake High in California just a few months ago. Now he’s playing pro ball. The 18-year-old Mayer, who the Boston Red Sox selected fourth overall in the 2021 MLB Draft, made his professional debut Thursday. The shortstop went 0-for-1 with three walks and one run in a Florida Complex League game. The FCL Red Sox won 7-3 over the FCL Orioles.www.masslive.com
