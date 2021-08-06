Joey Gallo Scraped Heaven With a Ridiculously High Homer

Before Thursday night I had never personally stopped to ponder which home run balls traveled the furthest into the atmosphere. Everyone these days is so preoccupied with distance that we don't consider height. We're so buried in our phones that instead of giving someone a real smile, we send an emoji. We don't even look at dingers on our computer any more. We look at them on our phones?!?!

Anyway, newish New York Yankee Joey Gallo changed all that during a crucial victory against the Seattle Mariners when he lifted a short-porch homer down the right field line that followed a 48-degree launch angle. Many are calling it — well, it's just me for right now — a Tal Bachman special.

StatCast helpfully informs us this was the Yankees' highest homer of the year and most lofty since 2015. It's also the most skyward of Gallo's 146 career round-trippers.

The slugger entered Thursday night's game 2-for-23 with his new team despite being quite hot when he left the Rangers. His blast was part of a three-hit night. Don't look now but New York is now a season-high 10 games over .500 and very much in contention for a Wild Card spot.