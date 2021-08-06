Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Josh Collaborates with D-ID to Bring Facial Animation Tech to India’s Short-Video App Users

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilestone partnership marks the most powerful use yet of AI and synthetic media by a short-video app. India‘s fastest growing and most-engaged short-video app, Josh, announced a partnership with D-ID, a global leader in AI video reenactment technology. Using its proprietary Live Portrait technology, D-ID has developed a photo transformation feature specifically for Josh’s users to be able to create videos from still photos, add music, and then share those videos with their followers on the app.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Video Apps#Ai#Indian#Verse Innovation#Myheritage#The Apple App Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Lightricks Brings Top Video Editing App Videoleap To Android

Lightricks has made a huge announcement that their chart-topping Videoleap app is coming to Android. Traditionally, many of the best video editing apps have been iOS-only, so this represents a big step up for creators using Android phones. They’ll be able to install it through the Google Play Store like any other app.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

[APP][8.0+] GIF Engineer - video to gif image converter and animation creator app

GIF Engineer is video to animated gif images converter and animation creator app. You can also add your text and embed pictures to the created gif image. App on Playstore - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.gyokovsolutions.gifengineer. On embedded text you can control position and color. On embedded image you can control position, scale, rotation,...
Internetamericanmilitarynews.com

China’s WeChat suspends new user registrations amid tech crackdown

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Chinese social media platform WeChat has suspended new user registrations pending a security upgrade, its parent company Tencent said. “WeChat is undergoing a technological upgrade and is expected to complete the upgrade and resume registrations in...
FIFAurbanmatter.com

Melbet App India Review

Because of the largest middle class population with disposable income in the account, India has become an attractive land for the online betting Industry. These middle level income groups are passionate for sports, passionate to take risks & more than that, they have a desire to gamble. It’s not about winning or losing the bet, it’s just taking the risk to play the bet. This was disclosed in a survey that among all the internet users in India, 40% like to gamble, which is almost half of the total internet using population. One of the commonly used platforms from India to bet on is Melbet & we will review Melbet app India https://melbets.in/app/ for you today.
Cell Phones9to5Mac

‘DC: Batman Bat-Tech Edition’ is a new AR app for iOS users

Warner Bros is launching today’s DC: Batman Bat-Tech Edition app for iOS filled with exclusive Batman content, new digital comic books, mini-games, AR filters, and more. Batman Bat-Tech Edition is a free app aimed at kids aged 6-12. With 13 different languages supported, this app plans to immerse users in narrative-driven technology-inspired activities with the power of Augmented Reality.
Cell Phoneslionheartv.net

GCash users can now access Alipay+ Rewards, an in-app feature that brings them deals and discounts from global brands

MANILA, Philippines. August 2021 – Users of Philippines’ leading mobile wallet GCash can now access a greater selection of lifestyle rewards with Alipay+ Rewards, a new feature within the GCash app through which they can enjoy deals and discounts from global brands such as Foodpanda, Spotify, Shein and Google, further enriching users’ digital lifestyles and meeting their daily needs, especially during the restrictions brought on by COVD-19.
Cell Phonesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Tech Wrap: Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS app teased, Spotify coming to Windows 11 and more

Aug. 8—A number of announcements and events have made this Saturday special for the tech world. Even as Microsoft's top executive revealed that the company's Windows 11 OS is getting Spotify integration, Samsung announced starting today, customers can pre-order its upcoming Galaxy foldable phones in India, while Krafton teased the launch of the Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS app in India. So, here are the highlights today:
Cell Phonesandroidpolice.com

Hangouts users are taking their Google Chat transition frustrations out on the app's Play Store listing

Like it or not, the death of Hangouts is truly underway. Earlier today, we reported on the ongoing transition to Google Chat, as users are now prompted to switch apps before being signed out of their account in favor of messaging directly in Gmail. As more and more of the Hangouts userbase is pushed from their preferred method of communicating, the Chat listing on the Play Store is getting review-bombed into oblivion.
Behind Viral VideosEntrepreneur

5 Short Video Apps That Have Filled TikTok's Shoes In India

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Ever since Bytedance launched the international version of TikTok in 2017, the app has taken the world by storm. It has overtaken Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook messenger in terms of downloads. TikTok also had huge popularity in India until...
Cell Phonesmartechseries.com

WOMBO Brings AI-Powered, Lip-Syncing Fun to Huawei Devices with Launch on AppGallery

WOMBO to tap into Huawei’s global audience with AppGallery launch after achieving international success across various platforms. World-leading lip-syncing app, WOMBO, arrived on AppGallery last month, bringing AI-powered lip-syncing to Huawei users across the globe. WOMBO uses AI to create hilarious and fun lip-sync videos in an instant with a single image. In three simple steps, Huawei device users can create viral videos of their friends and family and share their custom clips across social media.
Behind Viral Videosmartechseries.com

Parrot Analytics Data and Insights Help Inform YouTube and Google TV Programming

YouTube and Google TV have incorporated Parrot Analytics global audience demand data and entertainment consulting services to help make insight-driven content decisions. Parrot Analytics’ industry-leading data products provide near real-time updates on the most in-demand TV series and streaming platforms in any market in the world. The insights help inform YouTube and Google TV’s content programming decisions.
WorldIGN

PUBG Animated Series Creator Adi Shankar Thinks India Could Make Great Video Games

Indian filmmaker Adi Shankar was revealed by Krafton to helm its PUBG animated series last month. An avid gamer himself, Shankar is no stranger to adapting video games to TV show formats, what with producing the Netflix Castlevania series. IGN India spoke to Shankar about a wide range of topics including his thoughts on the game development industry in India, which he believes has great potential.
Cell PhonesPosted by
pymnts

Payments Network Rapyd Adds PromptPay Capabilities For Google In Thailand

Global FinTech startup Rapyd announced on Tuesday (Aug. 10) that Thailand's Google Play users will now have access to PromptPay payments, starting from August 2021. According to the announcement, the experience is made possible via the company’s prior partnership with GB Prime Pay, a leading Thai payment solution provider. The deal will give local Android users and content providers access to a full range of premium digital content on Google Play Store that supports PromptPay payments, with the ability to make in-app purchases for music, movies, games, and video streaming, among other content purchases.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Powtoon Integrates with Microsoft Teams for Seamless Video Creation & Collaboration

Powtoon, a leading Visual Communication Platform, announced it has released a seamless integration with Microsoft Teams, enabling users to easily create, share, edit, and get feedback on videos in one collaborative workspace for enterprises. In the new hybrid workplace, employees across all levels of the organization are experiencing a communication...
Businessmartechseries.com

Nextech AR to Acquire AR Cloud-3D Mapping Company ‘ARway’ Transforming Into A Metaverse Company

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement under which Nextech will acquire U.K. based spatial computing company ARWAY Ltd. (“ARway”) in an all-stock transaction and hire the key founders Baran Korkmaz and Nikhil Sawlani. This acquisition provides Nextech with a spatial mapping platform critical to building the Metaverse. Through Unity, optimized for Google and Apple, and by using AI to recognize surroundings for hyper-accurate location mapping, ARway provides users an Augmented Reality Software Kit (SDK) to frame the digital world in a few minutes.
Technologymartechseries.com

PallyCon Forensic-Watermarking Service Now Available On Fastly Edge Cloud Platform to Control OTT Video Content Piracy

The market leaders of video content security & cloud infrastructure have teamed up to help OTT platforms reduce revenue leakage via piracy of streaming content. PallyCon – the SaaS vendor of choice when it comes to premium video content producers for administering digital rights management (DRM) and forensic watermarking services – has integrated with Fastly, a global edge cloud platform provider. Through this integration, Fastly customers can easily trace license leakages to users compromising license conditions and initiate legal action.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Cloudinary Partners with Visionular to Add Full Support for Next-gen Video Format AV1

Alliance Enables More Reliable Streaming and Image Delivery for Apps, Websites and Services. Cloudinary, the media experience platform for many of the world’s top brands, announced its partnership with Visionular, the next generation video encoding and image processing technology software company. The partnership’s goal is to further extend Cloudinary’s broad support for media formats and codecs to enable the largest websites and apps in the world to deliver unmatched experiences using the AV1 video codec and its associated image format, AVIF.

Comments / 0

Community Policy