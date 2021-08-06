Josh Collaborates with D-ID to Bring Facial Animation Tech to India’s Short-Video App Users

Because of the largest middle class population with disposable income in the account, India has become an attractive land for the online betting Industry. These middle level income groups are passionate for sports, passionate to take risks & more than that, they have a desire to gamble. It’s not about winning or losing the bet, it’s just taking the risk to play the bet. This was disclosed in a survey that among all the internet users in India, 40% like to gamble, which is almost half of the total internet using population. One of the commonly used platforms from India to bet on is Melbet & we will review Melbet app India https://melbets.in/app/ for you today.