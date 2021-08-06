Josh Collaborates with D-ID to Bring Facial Animation Tech to India’s Short-Video App Users
Milestone partnership marks the most powerful use yet of AI and synthetic media by a short-video app. India‘s fastest growing and most-engaged short-video app, Josh, announced a partnership with D-ID, a global leader in AI video reenactment technology. Using its proprietary Live Portrait technology, D-ID has developed a photo transformation feature specifically for Josh’s users to be able to create videos from still photos, add music, and then share those videos with their followers on the app.martechseries.com
