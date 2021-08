BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Morgan State University will raise its minimum wage to $15 per hour for hourly workers, university President David Wilson announced Tuesday. University regents also approved the conversion of all eligible contractual employees to full-time employees and an increase in adjunct faculty pay. “Our employees deserve to earn a living wage and have access to benefits that will enhance their quality of life; it’s the moral thing to do,” Wilson said in a statement. “Coming from the apex of the pandemic, when many of our contractual employees were still showing up to work and serving on the front line to...