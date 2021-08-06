Letters: Child tax credit
After reading the article in the July 31 paper regarding families paying off rent, food, debts, etc. with the child tax credit, I wondered a bit about the amounts noted in the article. This credit begins to phase out at $75,000 for individuals and $150,000 for married couples. There is a previous credit that can be claimed by individuals with up to $200,000 and couples up to $400,000 income. Seriously? Is there something more to this that I'm missing?
