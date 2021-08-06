Cancel
Boulder County, CO

Letters: Child tax credit

By Times-Call letters
Longmont Daily Times-Call
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy is the government helping those who have plenty of money?. After reading the article in the July 31 paper regarding families paying off rent, food, debts, etc. with the child tax credit, I wondered a bit about the amounts noted in the article. This credit begins to phase out at $75,000 for individuals and $150,000 for married couples. There is a previous credit that can be claimed by individuals with up to $200,000 and couples up to $400,000 income. Seriously? Is there something more to this that I’m missing?

