PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – When attorney Milton Raiford accused the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office of systemic racism in court, other Black attorneys said it laid bare the truth about unequal justice in Allegheny County. “These problems didn’t just start with this interaction with Milton Raiford. These problems have been permeating for years,” said Turahn Jenkins. Zappala, who initially sought to punish Raiford, relented and promised an internal investigation of the claim, but we did our own, crunching years of plea deals his office negotiated with Black defendants, comparing those to deals with white defendants. Our findings? Black defendants fared far better than white. Consider:...