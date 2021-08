While fans patiently wait for the next Star Wars movie to make its way to theaters (whatever story it might decide to tell), Disney’s Imagineers have been hard at work on an experience that will allow Star Wars enthusiasts to step into their own Star Wars story and live out a unique adventure. Star Wars: Galactic Cruiser will be an immersive hotel experience that takes place over two nights, then extends into the existing Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge portion of the Hollywood Studios theme park in Orlando, Florida. And a new video released by Disney Parks explains just how far these storytellers went to link their work to Star Wars canon.