THOMASVILLE, N.C. (Aug. 3, 2021) — Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Nasdaq: ODFL) has continued to grow its service center network with six new and expanded facilities since February 2021. The Company introduced new service centers in Benicia, Calif., Phoenixville, Pa., and Kenosha, Wis., bringing its total count to 248 service centers, and relocated and/or expanded three more facilities in Colorado Springs, Colo., Milford, Conn. and Warren, Ohio. In the past 10 years, the Company has spent $1.7 billion in expanding its service center network equating to a 50 percent increase in door count during that period.