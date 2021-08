Remember Moon Cresta? We certainly do and now, thirty-six years later, it’s getting a second sequel in the form of Sol Cresta. What made this shoot-em-up so memorable for us was a) it was one of the first arcade games we played and b) being able to make your ship bigger by adding modules seemed like magic. Are we excited for a sequel? Yes, not so much because of our experiences with the game (we discovered Street Fighter II in the interim and we may have played one or two other games since) but because it’s being handled by Platinum Games.