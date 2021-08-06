2021 Bluegrass & Brew returns to Fairborn today

FAIRBORN — After being canceled last year by COVID-19, the Bluegrass and Brew concert will be returning to Fairborn today.

According to a press release, events will kick off today in downtown Fairborn at 4:00 p.m. and go until 10:00 p.m.

Food trucks will line Main Street, and Bonbright Distributors will be providing a beer garden.

Food trucks expected to attend include Tortilla Street, EAT Food Truck, Wholly Smokes, Chick-fil-A, On the Bayou, and The Lumpia Queen.

>>SCAM ALERT: Local police department warns of phone scam

Mark Whitt and True Bluegrass will play from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Joe Mullins and The Radio Ramblers are scheduled for 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Admission and parking are free, according to a press release.

©2021 Cox Media Group