ROC Tops Technical Round of Artistic Swimming Team Final

By Tess DeMeyer
NBC San Diego
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom superheroes to sign language, the nine routines performed during the first portion of the artistic swimming team competition had something for everyone. The team representing the Russian Olympic Committee earned the highest score of the technical round with a 97.2979. Compared to the other teams, everything the Russians did was a touch sharper, a bit higher and in absolutely perfect sync. The scores from this round will carry over to the final day of competition where teams perform their free routines, meaning the ROC will have an advantage before diving into the pool tomorrow.

